Sister Tarpley: Hearing God on the Job 

By Sister Tarpley, NDG Religion Editor

“But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong” 1 Corinthians 1:26-27.

God is rising up a new kind of workplace believer who is experiencing the power of God in their daily work life.

Emeka Nywankpa, was a barrister (lawyer) in Nigeria. Emeka spoke at a conference a few years ago on the subject of how the spiritual impacts the physical. Emeka shared a story about arguing an important Supreme Court case in his country. There were five points to argue in the case. The morning the trial began, he prayed with his wife and junior lawyers in his chambers. During his prayer time, he sensed that the Holy Spirit was telling him, “Do not argue points one through four. Only argue point five.”

Imagine making such a change just before you are to argue a case before the Supreme Court! In the courtroom, Emeka announced that he wished to drop points one through four and only wished to argue point five. The judge was shocked, but gave him permission to proceed. He argued point five and sat down. The other attorney got up, and then for twelve minutes stumbled around trying to defend his position, unable to get a coherent word out.

Finally, he approached the bench and said, “Your Lordship, it is unfortunate that my learned friend has dropped the first four points. I wish to yield the case.”

The other attorney had only prepared for the first four points. Emeka won the case. God had given him a strategy to win his case supernaturally. It made no sense to him, but he obeyed and God gave him victory in a very unusual way.

Isaiah 48:17 tells us, “Thus says the LORD, your Redeemer, The Holy One of Israel: ‘I am the LORD your God, Who teaches you to profit, who leads you by the way you should go.'”

When is the last time you allowed God to give you a strategy to be successful in your work-life calling and bring glory to His name? This is His desire for you.

Pray to our Heavenly Father, worship Him this day. Declare that He is God and lift up His Holy name. Praise Him above all on the earth and above every being in the heavens. He is the Almighty, all-powerful and all-knowing God. He holds us in His wonderful hands and watches over us. Thank Him for shielding us and loving us. Thank Him for His tender mercies and His firm chastisement of us. God is the One who loves us more than any other. Thank Him for reminding us of whom He is and who we are.

Without God, we are nothing. With God we are forgiven, blessed, and victorious. Through the blood of Jesus, we are made righteous. We cannot thank God enough for saving our souls and carrying us through this life. In Jesus’ name we should always bow before God giving Him all praise and glory.