DFW Entertainment Calendar: The Mann’s World Family Tour comes to Dallas Nov. 11

The final three performances of Ordinary People at Amys Studio of Performing Arts will take place Friday, Nov. 10, Saturday, Nov. 11, and Sunday Nov. 12 all at 7:30 p.m. at 11888 Marsh Lane #600, Dallas. Presented by the Resolute Theatre Project, this rendition of Judith Guest’s Ordinary People confronts the daily challenges of an “ordinary” family as they each struggle with their own demons and obstacles. More information and tickets can be found and purchased here.

California-based rock band Bad Suns will be performing at the South Side Music Hall at Gilley’s Dallas on Friday, Nov. 10 with doors opening at 7 p.m. at 1135 S Lamar St, Dallas. Led by vocalist Christo Bowman, the indie rock act has charted both on the US Indie and US Alternative charts with singles like “Cardiac Arrest” and albums like Language & Perspective. The show is open to all ages with general admission starting at $20. More information and tickets can be purchased here.

Comedian Trevor Noah will be performing stand up comedy at the Pavilion at the Music Factory on Saturday, Nov. 11 beginning at 7 p.m. at 300 W Las Colinas Blvd, Irving. Noah, a native of South Africa, is a comic of international success known best for serving as the current host of Comedy Central hit satirical news program The Daily Show. Now, Noah is bringing his progressive politics and comedic stylings to DFW this Saturday. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

The inaugural Turtle Creek Fine Arts Festival will take place Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Reverchon Park at 3505 Maple Ave., Dallas. The event will feature up to 125 painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metalwork, glass blowers, jewelers, and crafters as well as artist demonstrations, live music, a children’s play area. Festival foods and beverages will also be available for purchase. Admission to the event is free. For more information, go here.

Bishop Arts Theatre Center is presenting, as part of their 2017 Jazz Series, Nick Colionne and Eric Darius on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 9:45 p.m. at Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at 215 S Tyler St, Dallas. Members of the audience will have the chance to enjoy complimentary cocktails with the artists and others as well. For more information and tickets, go here.

Round 3 of the Funniest Comic in Texas 2017 will take place Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11:30 p.m. at the Addison Improv at 4980 Beltline Road #250, Addison. The show is annual competition where the best comics from across the great state of Texas compete for a cash prize, a chance at national exposure, and the title of Funniest Comic in Texas. The show is limited to those 18 and older due to potentially mature content in each of the contestant’s acts. For tickets and more information, go here.

Gospel music group The Mann’s Family is performing at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 909 1st Avenue, Dallas. Led by Grammy Award winning artist Tamela Mann and her husband David, the group will be bringing both music and humor to the Music Hall in their signature style. Tamela Mann has also appeared in a number of Tyler Perry’s plays including: Madea’s Family Reunion, Meet the Browns, and Diary of a Mad Black Woman. Tickets for the show can be purchased here.