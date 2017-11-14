Win tickets to Black Nativity at Bishop Arts Theatre Center

There are several treasured holiday traditions in Dallas every year for the holiday season. At the top of that list is Bishop Arts Theatre Center annual, holiday spectacular Black Nativity by Langton Hughes, directed by Jiles King. Every holiday season there are certain productions you just want to see again each year because you can count on something new and interesting, yet still elements you love. A fun, toe-tapping, foot-stomping, finger-snapping holiday event, Black Nativity interprets the Nativity story through gospel and contemporary music.

This year readers of the North Dallas Gazette have an opportunity to win tickets for two on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. For a chance to win the two tickets, please visit Instagram or Facebook profiles and share with us your favorite Christmas song!

Originally titled Wasn’t It a Mighty Day?, Black Nativity was performed Off-Broadway in 1961 at the 41st St. Theatre in New York, NY. At that time, it was one of the first plays written by an African American playwright to be performed Off-Broadway and at one point, gave rise to an upcoming new choreographer, Alvin Ailey. Hughes wrote the play as a means to engage the public and the African American community in his theatrical works. Originally, prominent members of the African American community would play the roles of the Three Wise Men to show their support of African Americans in the arts.

This year’s production will be directed by Jiles King. His gritty and fresh direction of the holiday favorite is sure to bring a new energy to this time-honored production. The cast will be introduced soon. To learn more about the dynamic show they usually offer, read NDG’s review for the 2016 edition here.

Tickets are on sale at www.bishopartstheatre.org, ranging in price from $12 – $35. Discount tickets are available for groups of 15 or more and may be purchased by calling (214) 948-0716. The show runs from Dec. 1 – 17, times vary visit the website for more details.