Win tickets to 70s Soul Jam featuring The Whispers, Delfonics and Chi-Lites

The nonprofit AT&T Performing Arts Center and MEG Present the 70s Soul Jam featuring The Whispers, Delfonics and Chi-Lites at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at the Majestic Theatre in downtown Dallas.

One of R&B music’s most beloved and consistently popular vocal groups, The Whispers, began their legendary and timeless career in 1963. Twin brothers Walter and Wallace Scott joined with friends Nicholas Caldwell, Marcus Hutson, and Gordy Harmon to form a local singing group.

The Delfonics were one of the first groups to sing in the sleek, soulful style that became popularized as the “Philadelphia sound.” A vocal trio made up of brothers William and Wilbert Hart and high school friend Randy Cain, the Delfonics roots go back to doo-wop singing at school dances in the early ’60s.

The Chi-Lites were originally formed as the Hi-Lites at Hyde Park High School in Chicago in the late 1950s as the Chanteurs (Eugene Record, Robert “Squirrel” Lester, and Clarence Johnson). They later teamed up with Marshall Thompson and Creadel “Red” Jones of the Desideros to form the Hi-lites. Noting that the name Hi-lites was already in use, and wishing to add a tribute to their hometown of Chicago, they changed their name to “The Chi-Lites” in 1964.

If you do not win your tickets, the prices for 70s Soul Jam featuring The Whispers, Delfonics and Chi-Lites range from $99 – $49 and can be purchased, at www.attpac.org, 214-880-0202 or in person at the AT&T Performing Arts Center Winspear Opera House Box Office at 2403 Flora Street. The Box Office will open 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and before performances – closed Saturdays and Sundays.