DFW Community Brief: Richardson’s Gobble Hobble Fun Run celebrates its 12th year Nov. 18

With Thanksgiving only a week away, communities and organizations all over DFW are providing opportunities for residents to give back this holiday season.

Dallas

Young Black Professional (YBP) Dallas is hosting a Fall After Work Event Friday, Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the PRYME BAR at 10333 Technology Blvd, Dallas. The event is organized to provide young black professionals the opportunity to connect with black-owned businesses, professionals, and intellectuals. It will bring together an estimated 300 black professionals and a number of businesses together for an evening of connecting and networking. Tickets and information can be found here.

The Dallas Millennial Club is hosting the 2017 Dallas Millennial Gala: A Night at the Museum Friday, Nov. 17 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Perot Museum at 2201 N Field St, Dallas. This 2nd annual gala is being organized in support of Millennials for STEM in the hopes of challenging the “lazy Millennial stigma” by gathering young professionals to be leaders, philanthropists, and influencers in the Dallas community. The event will feature dancing, networking, and giving. Attendees are asked to dress in their best gowns or tuxedos for this formal event. Tickets and information for this event can be found here.

The Dallas Peace and Justice Center is hosting the 2017 Annual Peacemaker Awards Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at 4099 Valley View Ln., Dallas. This annual homecoming event provides the North Texas community an opportunity to recognize leadership demonstrated by members of the community working towards peace and justice. A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., where fair trade and eco-friendly vendors will have booths set up for holiday shopping. A plated dinner will be served at 7 p.m. as the award program begins. Tickets and more can be found here.

C.U.R.E. is hosting CURE World AIDS Day: Because I Knew You Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the George W. Bush Presidential Center at 2943 SMU Blvd, Dallas. The event will provide attendees the opportunity to learn and recognize those who have been lost to AIDS. Proceeds from the event will benefit C.U.R.E., an organization which provides housing, medical attention, and many other services for those affected. More information and tickets can be found here.

Garland

Rhetta Bowers, Democratic candidate for Texas House District 113, is hosting Afternoon Coffee with Rhetta on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Firewheel Coffee at 3003 N President George Bush Hwy, Garland. The event provides voters of every political stripe the opportunity to meet the candidate and find out more about her campaign while also supporting a local Garland business. More information on the event can be found here.

McKinney

540 Mercantile is hosting its November Trunk Show on Friday, Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 221 East Louisiana Street, McKinney. The neighborhood marketplace – filled with apparel, artisan handcrafted jewelry, furniture, and home décor – will be unveiling a new necklace design to support the North Texas Food Bank. The event will also feature refreshments, hourly giveaways, and swag bags for attendees. More information on the event can be found here.

Plano

The 2nd Annual Pop Up Art Show will take place Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4549 Old Pond Dr., Plano. The event will feature 18 artists of jewelry, pottery, sculpture, painting, leather goods, glass art, mixed media, and more. Local musician Kyle Brooks will be providing live music, Curls Candy and Cake Co. will be providing treats, and Four Corners Brewing Co. will have craft beer tastings available. More information can be found here.

Richardson

The 2017 Gobble Hobble 5K, 10K, and Family Fun Run will take place Saturday, Nov. 18 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. beginning at 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson. The event is celebrating its 12th year. The event started as a result of a grassroots effort and has become a Richardson Thanksgiving tradition. The race will have three options for participants: the Fun Run at 8 a.m., the 5k which begins at 8:30 a.m., and the 10k which also begins at 8:30 a.m. In-person registration will be on Thursday, Nov. 16 or Friday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 101 S. Coit Rd, Richardson. Awards will be given to the overall male and female winners in the 5k/10k race(s). More information can be found here.