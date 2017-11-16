Sister Tarpley: The Ultimate Performance Review

By Sister Tarpley, NDG Religion Editor

“If what he has built survives, he will receive his reward” 1 Corinthians 3:14.

Have you ever had a job performance review? If you are in the workplace, you will likely have had one. Employers want to see if you have done what was desired of you and whether you have done it in the prescribed way that has produced results. If you do well, you will be affirmed and may even get a pay raise. If you fail to live up to expectations, you could even get fired.

Eternal life is what the reward in Heaven is for all Christians as they get their performance review. The Bible has its own performance review. It is called the Judgment Seat, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, that each one may receive what is due him for the things done while in the body, whether good or bad” 2 Corinthians 5:10.

The generation that came out of Egypt with Moses is going to have a bad day at the Judgment Seat because we already know God’s view on the matter. “That is why I was angry with that generation, and I said, ‘Their hearts are always going astray, and they have not known My ways‘” Hebrews 3:10.

The Bible says there is a way that seems right to a man, but the end is death Proverbs 14:12. There is a way that God wants Christians to operate on the earth. He has given us His Word, The Holy Bible, our instruction manual, in order to know His ways of doing things.

How well do you know the instruction manual? Have you read only a few parts here and there, or do you read it every day? Are you well versed on the intricacies of His ways so that you will be able to have a glorious “performance review” when the time comes?

Take time every day to get your instructions for His ways of living your life. Your reward will be great. Ask God for His wisdom, knowledge, guidance, patience, love, protection, understanding, insight and for everything you need to be a positive life-changing influence on people you met each day.

Pray that God will keep everyone safe from all harm and evil. Pray that each one will see their life as an opportunity to make a difference in other lives and to show their love to others. Pray that they be salt and light in this world. Pray that they may rely on God’s strength and grace each and every day to accomplish that which God would have them do.

Ask God to bless them as His servants and children. And may they be a blessing to others with whom they meet, this is your reasonable service. In Jesus’ name, always pray, amen.