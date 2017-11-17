DFW Entertainment Calendar: Fantasia to bring soulful Christmas classics to Fair Park Nov. 19

The final performances of the hit production Sister Act will be on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at The Irving Arts Center at 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving. Based on the 1992 hit film, this comedy is set to the music of Tony-winning arranger Alan Menkin. Tickets start at $24 per person. More information and tickets can be found and purchased here or by calling 972-252-2787.

Oaktopia 2017 will be on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 at three separate venues in Deep Ellum: the Bomb Factory at 2713 Canton St., Canton Hall at 2727 Canton St., and Trees at 2709 Elm St., Dallas. All three venues will open at 5 p.m. and close at 2 a.m. each night. Headliners 21 Savage, A-Trak b2b Baauer, and Tobacco will performing on Friday. Phantogram, Hippie Sabotage, and BoomBox will be performing on Saturday. For tickets and more information, go here.

Dallas Children’s Theater is putting on a production of A Charlie Brown Christmas Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 19 at 5938 Skillman St., Dallas. Based on the Christmas-themed Peanuts television special, this performance is sure to delight the whole family. The show combines music, holiday cheer, and heart-warming moments in this stage adaptation of Charles M. Schulz’s iconic story. Tickets and information can be purchased and found here.

Plano Children’s Theatre presents Annie Jr. Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Courtyard Theater at 1509 H Ave., Plano. Based on “Little Orphan Annie”, this adaption for children’s theater is brought to life by the music of Charles Strouse and lyrics of Martin Charnin. The cast contains children in grades 1 – 12. Tickets are on sale for $12 and can be purchased here.

Singer Fantasia will be performing at the Music Hall at Fair Park at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 909 First Ave., Dallas. The North Carolina-born winner of American Idol in 2004, Fantasia has appeared on Broadway, won a Grammy, three NAACP Image Awards, and became the first artist in the Billboard Hot 100’s history to achieve a #1 single with her debut in 2004. Fans will not want to miss an opportunity to catch soulful renditions of favorite holiday tunes alongside other hits at this performance. Tickets can be purchased here.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Richardson is having a showing of the 1955 classic East of Eden at 3:50 p.m. at 100 S Central Expressway #14, Richardson. Selected in 2016 for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry by the Library of Congress and named by the American Film Institute as one of the top 400 American films of all time, the film is set in California in the first half of the 20th century and details a story that reflects the Biblical tale of Cain and Abel. Rated PG, it stars James Dean and Julie Harris in the lead roles. Tickets can be purchased here.