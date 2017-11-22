DFW Community Brief: Galleria’s Grand Tree Lighting Celebration begins Nov. 24

From holiday-themed celebrations to self-help seminars, there’s more to do in DFW than just fighting the crowds on Black Friday this weekend.

Carrollton

Democratic candidate and Carrollton small business owner Michelle Beckley will be hosting a Birthday Filing Fiesta at Nico’s Cocina Carrollton on Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 7:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 3065 N Josey Ln Ste. 24, Carrollton. The event is being organized to both celebrate her birthday and her official filing for the race for Texas House District 65. Attendees are asked to purchase tickets online to help support her campaign.

Choice Training Group Fitness is hosting a Free Self Defense Class on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 2650 Midway Rd., Carrollton. The class has been designed to empower both women and men with the strategies and knowledge to survive potentially violent situations this holiday season. All who are 14 or older may attend this free class and should expect a positive and fun environment. Attendees are asked to pre-register online.

Dallas

Galleria Mall is hosting its Grand Tree Lighting Celebration beginning Friday, Nov. 24 and continuing every Saturday through Dec. 16 at 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas. This weekend’s celebration will be held on Friday, Nov. 24 at 12 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. and will feature 2014 Olympic Gold Medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White, 2016 U.S. Junior Ladies Champion Emily Chan, and 2017 U.S. Professional Champion Jonathan Cassar. Each show will feature ice-skating in the Galleria’s iconic rink, pyrotechnic Santa Claus, and other live performances.

The mall is also hosting Santa Cares Sunday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas. The event is organized for children with special needs and their families to have the opportunity to attend a private photo sessions with Santa in an environment specifically designed to support their sensory, physical, or other developmental needs. The sessions will be held on Level 2 of the mall near Belk. Attendees are encouraged to park in the Orange Garage near Nordstrom and to register online.

Farmers Branch

CSLDallas is hosting a Friday Night Drum Circle Friday, Dec. 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 4801 Spring Valley Rd, Suite 115, Farmers Branch. This group activity is organized to bring people together in a family friendly environment to enjoy the magic of rhythmic sound and music. Attendees are asked to make a donation online to attend. More information on the event and other activities can be found here.

Marguritte S. Johnson is hosting a Sister Sundae Fundraiser Event Sunday, Dec. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 2435 Squire Place, Suite 100, Farmers Branch. The event will feature an ice cream sundae station, a social hour, and shopping opportunities. Proceeds from the event will benefit Stand 4 Sisterhood, a nonprofit community coalition that empowers girls and women to join together in mentor-type relationships, social awareness initiatives, volunteerism, and positive engagement outlets. For ticket and vendor information, go here.

Mesquite

The City of Mesquite is hosting its annual Christmas on the Square Celebration Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 223 W. Davis Street, Mesquite. The event will feature children’s activities, cookies, hot cocoa, Victorian carolers, dance performances, and food for purchase from Shorty’s Barbecue and Selena’s Sweets. Attendees are encouraged to bring their cameras for picture opportunities with Santa. The night will be capped off with the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. More information on the event can be found by calling 972-216-6260.

Plano

Maurice Jones is hosting How Money Works: A Black Choice Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 730 E. Park Blvd, Suite 104, Plano. The event is inspired by the book “Think and Grow Rich: A Black Choice” by Dennis Kimbro and Napoleon Hill. All Black Americans ages 18 and older are invited to this free, educational, and inspirational financial literacy seminar. Attendees will learn the financial secrets and tips that will help anyone who attends secure a better financial future. While admission to the event is free, attendees are asked to register online.

Richardson

Dialogue Institute Dallas is hosting Dialogue Matters – Christian/Muslim Relations in the Early Years of Islam Friday, Dec. 1 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 1416 E. Collins Blvd., Richardson. The event will be hosted by Dr. Craig Considine, a Catholic American author whose new book “Muslims in America: Examining the Facts” investigates the divisive claims surrounding American Muslims and the Islamic religion in the United States. Admission for the event is free, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP online.

The City of Richardson is hosting the 45th Annual Richardson Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will start at the Richardson Square shopping center at 501 S. Plano Rd., Richardson and end at Huffhines Ballfield at 1601 Syracuse Dr., Richardson. This holiday-themed event will benefit the Network of Community Ministries and will include music and much more. Special trophy awards will be given out to the best parade entries. Various VIP packages are available for purchase and can be found, along with more information on the parade, here.

