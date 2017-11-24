DFW Entertainment Calendar: The Nutcracker comes to the Eisemann Center Nov. 24

NorthPark Center and Le Theatre de Marionette presents Scrooge Puppet Theatre Friday, Nov. 24 at the bottom of every hour from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 8687 N. Central Expressway, Dallas. This nearly 40 year NorthPark tradition is sure to provide lots of laughs and enjoyment for children of all ages. The show is located on Level 1 near Dillard’s in the mall. Admission to the event is free. For more information, go here.

Chamberlain Performing Arts and Texas Instruments presents The Nutcracker Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 26 at the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts at 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson. This production of the iconic ballet will feature New York City Ballet Principal Dancers Tiler Peck and Tyler Angle. Show times vary depending on the date selected. Show times and ticket information can be found here.

Disney on Ice: Reach for the Stars will be at Allen Event Center Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 26 at 200 E. Stacy Rd., Allen. The production will feature everyone’s favorite Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy as well as more recent additions to the Disney family such as Anna, Elsa, and Olaf from Frozen. Show times vary depending on the date selected. Both show times and tickets can be found here.

Artisan Children’s Theater presents A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol: The Musical Friday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 23 at 418 E. Pipeline Rd., Hurst. This reimagined version of the classic holiday tale mixes a variety of fairy tale and real life characters in what is sure to be a memorable show this holiday season. Show times vary depending on the date selected. Both show times and tickets can be found here.

The Jubilee Theatre presents A Motown Christmas Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 24 at 506 Main Street, Fort Worth. Created and first produced by Nate Jacobs, this production is set to the music of Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, and The Jackson 5 and provides families the opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit with everyone’s favorite Motown classics. Show times vary depending on the date selected. Both sow times and tickets can be found here.

Acting Classes for Children will be offered at the Pan African Connection Bookstore Saturday, Nov. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 828 Fourth Ave., Dallas. This class provides children the opportunity to learn how to perfect scene study, monologues, movement, voice, diction, and more with expert Renee Micha’el. More information can be found by calling 214-938-0917. Attendees are asked to make a $10 donation to attend.