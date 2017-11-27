New Caring Transitions Business Serves the Carrollton Region

Coppell resident Celia Ahn is pleased to announce the launch of her local senior relocation and estate sale company, Caring Transitions of Carrollton, Texas.

Caring Transitions’ specially trained team can handle organizing, packing, de-cluttering, moving, resettling, in-person and online estate sales, liquidations, and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions specializes in managing senior relocations, but the services are also perfect for busy families and individuals in need of assistance. Caring Transitions of Carrollton, Texas, serves Carrollton, Farmers Branch, Las Colinas, Northwest Dallas, Addison and the surrounding communities.

“At Caring Transitions, we can provide all of the services you need to get you through the entire process, from space planning to resettling and getting the house ready for the market. That means you only have to make one call and everything you want help with is taken care of. We are the move concierge of the industry. You don’t have to work with multiple companies, worry about getting estimates for every service or managing every part of the process yourself. We can take all that stress off your shoulders,” Ahn said.

Caring Transitions’ services are perfect for seniors moving in with family or into a safer living situation as well as busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has passed. All of Caring Transitions’ services are customizable, so clients only pay for the services they need – whether that means managing the entire move and estate-clearing or just getting someone resettled into their new place.

Ahn spent her earlier career in retail along the west coast area, and for the past 10 years in the resale industry. Ahn and her husband moved their family to Coppell, Texas in 2011 and she found Caring Transitions while looking for a new challenge.

“I worked in the resale industry for the last 10 years and I felt like I had done everything – I was buying, selling, exporting, and opening new store locations… I was ready for something new. I came across Caring Transitions while I was looking for business opportunities. I loved the idea of working in an industry where I could use the skills I’ve built over the years, including project management, logistics, networking, retail and more, while having the chance to help people. The work we do can make a real impact on people, especially seniors and families facing difficult transitions. I love being part of that,” Ahn said.

Caring Transitions of Carrollton, Texas, is bonded, insured and their W2 employees have been background checked. For additional information, call (469)521-9253, email CAhn@CaringTransitions.com or visit http://caringtransitionscarrollton.com/.