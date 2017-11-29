Sister Tarpley: Discovering the Source of Problems

By Sister Tarpley, NDG Religion Editor

“After that, God answered prayer in behalf of the land.” 2 Samuel 21:14b

During the reign of David, there was a famine in the land for three successive years. So, David sought the Lord regarding this famine, “Why is there famine on this land?” The Lord answered David, “It is on account of Saul and his blood-stained house; it is because he put the Gibeonites to death” 2 Samuel 21:1b.

Years earlier, Joshua made a peace treaty with the Gibeonites. This, too, was an act of disobedience. When God called Israel to come into the Promised Land, they were to destroy all the enemies of God. Joshua failed to see through the ruse of deception when the Gibeonites portrayed themselves as travelers. The Israelites signed a peace treaty only to discover who the Gibeonites were after the fact. Now, they had to honor the treaty. However, this led to intermarriages and much sorrow for Israel.

Years later, Saul made a decision to kill the Gibeonites. The nation was now receiving the punishment for their sin of disobedience through a famine. David knew that famines could have a spiritual source, so he inquired of God and God answered. The source was Saul’s murder of the Gibeonites. Once David knew the source of the problem, he took action. David repented on behalf of the nation and made restitution. The famine was then lifted.

Do you have a problem that seems to be a continually unresolved issue? Have you asked God to tell you the reason for the problem? It may have a spiritual root that is still unresolved with God. He may be allowing this pressure to bring attention to an issue He wants you to take care of. Ask the Lord today to give you revelation on your problem. As a loving Father, He desires to make known anything that stands in the way of fellowship between you and Him.

However, His righteousness must always be upheld. “For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds…” 2 Corinthians 10:4.

Talk to God, He knows that there are evil influences in this world, causing spiritual battles for Christians. Ask Him to strengthen your desire to spend time in His Word, that you might hide it in your heart and know it in your mind. Ask Him to fill you with wisdom and boldness through His Holy Spirit that you might be spiritually wise and on guard, Be ready to resist temptations and break down the strongholds that would keep you from the life that He has for you.

Thank Him in Jesus’ name.