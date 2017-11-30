DFW Community Brief: Nissan’s Holiday Show to light up Klyde Warren Park Dec. 2

The holiday season is here, and DFW is full of opportunities to both shop for family and friends and give to those less fortunate this year.

Carrollton

Corvette World Dallas is hosting its 5th Annual Texas Strong Dallas Toy Run Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1810 North I-35E, Carrollton. The annual event provides residents Carrollton and from all over DFW the chance to donate toys to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. A safety demo with the North Texas Motorcade will also be featured at the event at 10 a.m. New, unwrapped toys will be collected at Pappasitos nearby with Corvette World Dallas representatives to present to assist in the donation process. More information on the event can be found here.

Chick-fil-A @ Old Denton Road and the Carrollton Police Department are hosting Coffee with a Cop Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 2652 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton. The event will provide the community an opportunity to meet Carrollton’s new police chief and get one of the new “In It Together” window stickers in a show of city unity. Citizens are encouraged to come with questions, comments, concerns, and ideas to this casual community get together. More information on the event can be found here.

Dallas

Deep Ellum Outdoor Market will be hosting Deep Ellum Outdoor Market – Shop Small Edition! Saturday, Dec. 2 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 100-199 N Crowdus St., Dallas. This is the 1st inaugural Saturday market hosted by the Deep Ellum Outdoor Market and has been organized to celebrate small businesses in the area as well as to provide Dallas shoppers an opportunity to knock out some of that Christmas shopping early. The event will feature talented Dallas artists, makers, and musicians in addition to treats that will be served as well. More information on the event can be found here.

Klyde Warren Park is hosting Nissan’s Winter Wonderlights Holiday Show & Tree Lighting Saturday, Dec. 2 beginning at 2 p.m. and concluding at 6 p.m. with the lighting of the Klyde Warren Park Christmas tree. Activities at the event will include: free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Holiday kids’ crafts, food trucks, music entertainment, demonstrations from Dallas’s arts and cultural ambassadors, as well as the new holiday show which begins at 5:30 p.m. While admission to the event is free, attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Santa’s Sleigh-decorated Nissan Titan to be donated to Toys for Tots to distribute as gifts to children in need this holiday season.

Garland

Garland City Council member Robert John Smith is hosting a District 8 Town Hall Meeting Thursday, Nov. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers at 200 N 5th St, Garland. The format will be a series of short presentations in addition to numerous opportunities for Q&A. Topics that will be covered at the meeting will include: streets, budget, taxes, public safety, and other general topics. For more information, go here.

Jamie Maraman is hosting a Financial Literacy & Estate Planning Seminar Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 3222 Shenandoah Dr., Garland. This class will feature information on budgeting, financial literacy, living wills, estate planning, trusts, and a variety other topics. Admission to the class is free, and attendees are welcome to bring their children as both a playroom with toys will be provided in addition to snacks and drinks. More information on the event can be found here.

McKinney

Cinema Club is hosting a viewing of Gremlins Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the John and Judy Gay Library at 6861 W. Eldorado, McKinney. Admission to this showing of the 80’s cult classic film is free. The film will be show in its entirety and will be followed by a group discussion at an off-site location yet to be determined. The film is rated PG. Attendees are encouraged to register for the event here. For more information on the event, call 972-547-7323.

Plano

The Plano Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening for the Willow Bend Center of the Arts Thursday, Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at 6121 W. Park, B216, Plano. The new Willow Bend Center of the Arts is the new home of the North Texas Performing Arts and Plano Children’s Theatre in addition to being the largest performing arts complex dedicated to youth in the country. Drinks and hors dourves will be served at each event. Attendees are asked to RSVP to busdev@ntpa.org.

Richardson

Democratic Candidate Ed Meier and the Richardson Democrats are hosting Nerd Out with Ed & the Richardson Democrats Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at I Love You A-Latte at 581 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson. Meier is running for Congress in District 32 and is facing a primary fight from nearly a dozen other Democrats seeking to beat incumbent Pete Sessions. Topics to be discussed at the event will include the upcoming 2018 election and a variety of policy ideas Meier is proposing in his campaign. Attendees are encouraged to register for the event here.

