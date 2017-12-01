DFW Entertainment Calendar: Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Black on Black Performance and Holiday Party returns Dec. 8

Bishop Arts Theater Center is presenting Langston Hughes’s Black Nativity beginning Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at 215 S. Tyler St., Dallas. This gospel-themed show first debuted Off-Broadway in 1961 and quickly became one of the most beloved stage productions written by an African American in history. Since its inception, a documentary film has been made about its creation and a feature film has been produced starring Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. This iconic and spiritual Christmas story is sure to lift the spirits of all who attend. The show is a family-friendly production. For tickets and more information, go here.

Reliant and the AT&T Performing Arts Center are hosting are hosting Reliant Lights Your Holidays Saturday, Dec. 2 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at 2403 Flora St., Dallas. The festival will feature more than 550,000 energy-efficient LED holiday lights, performances by R&B pop artists En Vogue and country star RaeLynn as well as a memorable fireworks display and food tents. The festival opens at 5:30 p.m., with RaeLynn taking the stage at 6 p.m., Fireworks and the lighting ceremony beginning at 6:45 p.m., and En Vogue concluding the festivities at 6:53 p.m. on the nose. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP here.

Recording artists Ja Rule and Ashanti will be performing at The Bomb Factory Sunday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. at 2713 Canton St., Dallas. Since their Grammy-nominated #1 hit “Always on Time”, both Ja Rule and Ashanti have gathered hit albums, Grammy nominations, and national recognition for their artistic stylings. This show will see them both together, sharing the same stage to delight a Dallas audience. For tickets and more information, go here.

The Majestic Theatre will be hosting Rockefeller Christmas at the Majestic Sunday, Dec. 3 at 12:30 p.m. at 1925 Elm St., Dallas. The show, based on holiday-themed Radio City-style performances, is intended to bring Dallas audiences fun and some holiday spirit. The show will feature the Snow Scene and Act II of The Nutcracker and jazz dancing, singing, tap dancing, and ballet. For tickets and more information, go here.

R&B Recording Artist Keyshia Cole will be performing at The Bomb Factory Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. at 2713 Canton St., Dallas. This Grammy award winning, platinum-selling singer will be performing both hits from her career and music from her most recent album 11:11 Reset, which features the lead single “You” featuring rappers Remy Ma and French Montana. For tickets and more information on the concert, go here.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) is presenting its annual Black on Black Performance and Holiday Party Friday, Dec. 8 through Saturday, Dec. 9 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Dallas Black Dance Theatre studios at 2700 Ann Williams Way, Dallas. The performance will showcase the choreography skills of DBDT and DBDT: Encore! as they create dance works for their peers to perform from different eras of dance. The night will begin with a mix and mingle happy hour at 6:30 pm, followed by the performance at 7:30 p.m., and an after-party at 8:30 p.m. Attendees must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets and more information are available here.