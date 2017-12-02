Dallas ISD Trustee Joyce Foreman: Dallas ISD District 6 is proud of students and teachers

By Dallas ISD Trustee Joyce Foreman, District 6

I’m elated to acknowledge the accomplishments of several students who have performed well in districtwide competitions.

Three District 6 students have emerged as semi-finalists in the 26th Gardere MLK Oratory Competition. It’s wonderful to see our students develop their public-speaking skills in such a productive and inspiring way. See their names below:

Jeremiah Wilson, Thomas L. Marsalis Elementary

Rhyanna Burks, Ronald E. McNair Elementary

Emerson Byrd, Thomas Tolbert Elementary

Leading the way in excellence and inspiration are the finest teachers in the city. I am proud to know that 28 of them teach in District 6, and I applaud their efforts as they educate our children with extraordinary commitment and passion. Read below to see the names of the 2017 Teacher of the Year Campus Winners in District 6:

Elementary Campus Winners

Jacqueline Sneed, Birdie Alexander Elementary

Rigoberto Martinez, Jimmie Tyler Brashear Elementary

Belinda Lara, John W. Carpenter Elementary

Carmelia Mccrumbley, Elementary DAEP

Cynthia Muniz, Barbara Jordan Elementary

Janice De Valle, Umphrey Lee Elementary

Yolanda Jones, Thomas L. Marsalis Elementary

Shamika Polk, Ronald E. Mcnair Elementary

Maria Gomez, Maria Moreno Elementary

Leticia Uranga, Clinton P. Russell Elementary

Maryluz Farris, Leslie A. Stemmons Elementary

Nia Wesley, T. G. Terry Elementary

Chandra Irvin, R. L. Thornton Elementary

Cheryl Taylor, Thomas Tolbert Elementary

LaToya Davenport, Adelle Turner Elementary

Janice Johnson, Mark Twain Elementary

Daphne Cyriaque, Daniel Webster Elementary

Carla Cooper, Martin Weiss Elementary

Middle School Campus Winners

Gabriel Crew, W. H. Atwell Middle School

Timothy Smith, T. W. Browne Middle School

Ruby Jackson, Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. Middle School

Jashida Rather, STEAM at D.A. Hulcy Middle School

Seneca Denman, Boude Storey Middle School

High School Campus Winners

Cynthia Calahan, David W. Carter High School

David Paloma Ibarra, Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy

Kristin Andreska, Justin F. Kimball High School

Carolyn Cordes, John Leslie Patton Jr. Academic Center

I would like to congratulate Christian Colbert, a student at Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy for winning a gold medal in the 11th-12th grade division of the Dallas ISD Secondary Chess Tournament. The Gilliam chess team also placed 5th in the 9th-10th grade division. These students are to be commended for an excellent demonstration of concentration and strategic thinking.

Looking Ahead

I’d like to invite parents to discover the right school for their student at the largest school fair in the city! Discover Dallas ISD School Fairs will be held Saturday December 2nd and 9th at four convenient locations. For times and locations visit www.dallasisd.org/discoverdallasisd .

I’d also like to invite District 6 parents and community members to attend the “Experience Umphrey Lee” event on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 6 P.M. This is a wonderful way to learn about the unique programs and opportunities that Umphrey Lee Elementary School has to offer. Experience firsthand what makes Umphrey Lee a great choice for your student.

For more information, contact “Experience Umphrey Lee” expert, Michael Harris, at (214) 546-9180.