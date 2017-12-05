Ed Gray, NDG Senior Columnist: Action over Hope in 2018!

Straight Talk with Ed Gray, NDG Senior Columnist

The year 2017 is almost over and I can only say “Thank God.” What’s the latest in Dallas, it’s a hell of a year. The Obama years gave people hope, now that President Barack Obama is gone, you got to create your own hope. The Dallas we know is the same old Dallas. The veneer of Dallas is smooth like a glossy print, with no background.

The Dallas we love and admire has 20 percent of its children starving. In the black community, it is 50 percent. While we argue whether or not a statue stands in a park honoring white supremacy and a defeated cause, a million children go hungry across North Texas. It’s all gloss!

The Dallas we live in shows you two cities, like the “Haves and the Have Not’s.” If you live in Dallas and you have, life is good, it’s a buffet, and if you have not you standing in line at a shelter, and it isn’t good. It’s just gloss.

The recent bond package passed, it is the ultimate glossy of civic boosterish. We want a bigger, better city, however, the question remains unanswered. How do we serve all? How can public services be distributed equally, it’s all gloss if we don’t do better than we have in the past.

Lyndo Jones was shot in the stomach several times and the Mesquite Police Department, and now activist lawyers are holding to task the County. Whether a Dallas County Grand Jury no bills the police department for injuries to Jones or not, we will see the usual actions from American justice. Police actions are justified right or wrong, and that’s the fallacy of “justice.”

As we gloss over all injustices of 2017 we can only hope that things get better. Things can only get better in Dallas, and in America. They can only get better if we stop hoping and begin to act.

I am Ed Gray and this is Straight Talk.