DFW Community Brief: Sing with Christmas carolers in Historic Downtown McKinney Dec. 9

There are plenty of opportunities to get into the holiday spirit this December in DFW. From caroling in town squares to photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, there’s something for everyone.

Carrollton

The City of Carrollton is hosting Christmas in Rhoton Park Saturday, Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2250 Ridgedale Dr., Carrollton. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony to recognize the improvements made to the park that benefit both the surrounding neighborhood and the entire community. Hot chocolate, cookies, holiday arts and crafts, caroling, story time, toy train rides, a visit from Santa Claus will all be featured as well. City staff, members of the Carrollton PD and Texas Fire Rescue, and Councilmembers will all be present to visit with residents. Admission to the event is free. Information on the event can be found here.

Dallas

Park Cities/Central Dallas Democrats are hosting their Annual Holiday Party Friday, Dec. 8 from 6:30 p.m. at 8:30 p.m. at 9714 Losa Dr., Dallas. This year’s party will be both a commemoration of John Lennon on the anniversary of his death as well as a celebration of the Park Cities/Central Dallas Democrats’ community, friendships, and future. Club treasurer Gene Soslow will provide entertainment and while Chef Ivan Pugh of Bucky Moonshine’s restaurant will be preparing the food. No RSVP is required, however admission is $15 for each member and $25 for non-members.

The Regional Black Contractors Association (RBCA) will conduct a Community Involvement Day: Clean the Street initiative on Lancaster Rd. Saturday, Dec. 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. starting at the Lancaster/Keist Shopping Center at 3200 S. Lancaster Rd., Dallas. This event is being conducted by RBCA Chairman John Proctor and invited community partners include Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway, Councilman Casey Thomas, and many more. Admission to the event is free. For more information contact Kevin Williams at kwilliams@blackcontractors.org or go here.

Mutts Canine Cantina is partnering with Community Beer Co. to host Pints for Pups Saturday, Dec. 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 2889 Cityplace West Blvd., Dallas. The event will benefit Texas Husky Rescue and Paws in the City. Guests that donate $10 to the cause will receive a commemorative event glass and one pour from Dallas’ own Community Beer. Refills will only be $5 with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the two organizations previously listed. Onsite adoptions will also be taking place at the event. More information can be found here.

The 19th Annual Christmas in the Park at Fair Park will be Saturday, Dec. 16 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Dallas Fair Park Automobile Building at 1010 1st Ave., Dallas. The event is organized by the S.M. Wright Foundation to provide support and stability to inner-city underprivileged children and less fortunate families in the South Dallas/Fair Park community. Over 44,000 people were assisted by this charitable event last year alone. For more information on how to help and be a part of this important Dallas tradition, visit here.

Garland

The Citizens Firefighters Club of Garland is parterning with the Kiwanis Club of Garland to host Pancakes with Santa at Central Fire Station Saturday, Dec. 9 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1019 Austin St., Garland. Attendees are encouraged to bring the whole family to enjoy delicious pancakes and to have a picture made with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Advanced tickets for the event are $6 and can be acquired by emailing santapancakes2017@gmail.com. Tickets will also be available at the door for $7 per person.

McKinney

McKinney Public Library System is hosting Caroling in the Square Saturday, Dec. 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 101 E. Hunt St., McKinney. Roy & Helen Hall Memorial Library staff will provide lyrics and sheet music as participants will sing holiday songs while walking through historic downtown. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to dress in holiday attire and to bring choirs and choral groups along with them as well. More information can be found by calling 972-547-7323 or by going here.

Plano

Texas CARES animal shelter is hosting Santa Photos at West Plano PetSmart Saturday, Dec. 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 6204 W. Park Blvd., Plano. Santa will be present along with his elves and Texas CARES’s team of professional photographers to take photos of attendees and their pets as well as their (human) children. While admission to the event is free, donations for the photographs are encouraged. For more information, visit here.

Richardson

The City of Richardson presents Santa’s Village on select dates from Thursday, Dec. 7 through Sunday, Dec. 17 at the north side of Richardson City Hall at 411 W. Arapaho Rd., Richardson. This free holiday tradition is organized to offer children and their families fun Christmas activities in a safe environment where they can enjoy a visit from Santa Claus, live performances, holiday photo ops, and warm cups of hot chocolates and snacks. Various performances are scheduled for each day the village is open. For more information and performance dates and times, go here.

To submit events and announcements, send an email to editor@northdallasgazette.com with headline Community Briefs.