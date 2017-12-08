DFW Entertainment Calendar: Trump Lear comes to Dallas Dec. 8-10

Kitchen Dog Theater presents Trump Lear Friday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 10 at Trinity River Arts Center at 2600 N. Stemmons Freeway, Suite #180, Dallas. This solo show, created by David Carl and Michole Biancosino and inspired by William Shakespeare, is a modern adaptation of the classic King Lear in a comedic take on America’s 45th president. Starring Carl, who has appeared in the Awesome 80s Prom, Guiding Light, All My Children, and Debate Wars, brings his humorous and satirical take on the Commander-in-Chief to the Kitchen Dog Theater this weekend. The play contains adult language and is not recommended for children. For tickets and more information, call 214-953-1055 or visit here.

The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (TBAAL) presents Downtown Dallas Comedy Friday, Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. at the Clarence Muse Café Theater at 650 Griffin St., Dallas. TBAAL, which is celebrating its 40th Anniversary Season this year, will be providing some of Dallas’ top comedic talent to the Clarence Muse Café stage this Friday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

WaterTower Theatre presents The Great Distance Home on select dates from Friday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 17 at 15650 Addison Rd., Addison. Creator and Director Kelsey Leigh Ervi’s story tells the tale of a boy through his life as he stumbles out of adolescence and into adulthood and beyond, learning about the true meaning of home and family along the way. For tickets and more information on the production, visit here. For NDG’s full review of The Great Distance Home, visit here.

Bishop Arts Theatre Center presents Black Nativity on select dates from Friday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 17 at 215 S. Tyler St., Dallas. Created by the legendary Langston Hughes and directed by Jiles King, this seasonal favorite is back in its 14th year for Dallas audiences. Set to inspiring and uplifting gospel music, this production provides a unique and memorable take on the classic Nativity story that is sure to usher in the Christmas spirit this holiday season. For tickets and more information, visit here. For NDG’s full review of Black Nativity, visit here.

Sky Productions, LLC presents Kirk Whalum’s 6th Annual “A Gospel According to Jazz” Christmas Concert Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at Friendship West Baptist Church at 2020 West Wheatland Road, Dallas. This concert will feature the talented Jonathan Butler, Kevin Whalum, Shelea, and John Stoddart in a music and spirit-filled evening. All ages are welcome to this seated event. Doors at 6 p.m. For more information or tickets, call 469-909-1172 or visit here.

The Eisemann Center presents Keyboard Conversations featuring Jeffrey Siegel in Beethoven and Friends – Keys to the Classics Monday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Back of America Theatre at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson. This program will feature Haydn’s Sonata in D, Mozart’s Rondo in A Minor and Gigue, as well as Beethoven’s Sonata Pathetique. Tickets begin at $30 and can found along with more information on the performance here.