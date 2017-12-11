Holiday gifts for your favorite diva

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

It is that time again, Christmas trees are up, displays have been up for nearly a month in stores (of course before Thanksgiving). Now you have to decide what to purchase the special ladies on your holiday shipping list. In our first installment of NDG’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide, we have a few suggestions for you to consider. Stay tuned for more next week here and at www.northdallasgazette.com.

Before she leaves home making sure her hairstyle is Instagram worthy, there are two options to consider; the De-Tangle Brush and the Straight Brush Pro. If my mother had the De-Tangle Brush ($11.95) when I was a little girl, it would have saved me a lot of tears as it helps get the knots out a lot easier than her pulling on my head did. The Straight Brush Pro is a 2-for-1 combo of a hairbrush and flat iron in one. For just $24.95 at HerStyler.com, it works fine, thick and curly hair. For the cutest hairbrush and mirror, Milk + Sass, a Dallas-based company, offers the Macaron for Hair. They come in pretty bright colors which makes it easy to find in the bottomless pit of your purse. The unique travel-size set is at Urban Outfitters – online or your local store.

Looking for a lipstick that stays in place and does not dry out, Clove + Hallow’s Lip Cremes at only $20 is affordable and effective. If your favorite diva prefers all-natural products, she will be happy to see ingredients she recognizes like sunflower and grapefruit oil and it is available in nine shades. Cloveandhallow.com

Encourage your favorite diva every time she opens the handmade Making Every Bag Count to drop all of her make-up in and sees the special personalized message. Created by a stay-at-home mom, Shandra Smith, in Queens, NY who found her way out of an abusive relationship. As a result, she donates proceeds to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence in hopes of helping other women. You can support a good cause and give a gift she will love at ShopSandraSmith.com.

Now if she wants to enjoy a spa day at home, a handmade candleholder will help set the mood as the light flickers through the unique cutout designs. Nadeau, the furniture store with soul in Dallas, offers these adorable candleholders for only $9, so maybe you can splurge and buy her two! Nadeau is located at 1128 Longpoint Avenue in Dallas. She can snuggle up in her new PJs from The University of Texas MD Anderson’s Children’s Art Project which offers artwork created to raise money for programs like summer camps for the kids battling cancer. The women’s pajamas cost between $33-$37, and they also have everything from men’s ties to tumblers and puzzles. She can pamper herself with Nerium International’s EYE-V Moisture Hydrogel Patches to help get rid of those puffy eyes, giving her an instant “eye lift” and First Light the Serum will help her regain baby soft skin and tightens pores.

Let the shopping begin!