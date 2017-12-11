Win tickets to Colors of Christmas this weekend

NDG readers have an opportunity to enjoy a collection of stellar R&B and soul artists deliver the sounds of the holiday season. Hosted by Grammy Award winner Peabo Bryson, who was recently featured on Checked Inn on Oprah’s OWN. To win tickets visit our Facebook or Instagram page and tell us your favorite song by one of the featured performers! The show is Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Peabo Bryson has established a career as one of the premier male vocalists in contemporary music of the last quarter century. Possessing a beautifully rich, almost operatic voice, this two-time Grammy Award-winner has survived and prospered despite the passage of time and changes in popular musical trends. With twenty albums to his credit, Peabo Bryson has enjoyed an unprecedented, across-the-board level of international success, Bryson has the distinction of being the first artist in music history to have separate records topping four different charts.

Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr. have enjoyed tremendous success through the years as recording artists, performers and authors. Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr., former lead singers of the internationally renowned 5th Dimension and later a Grammy-winning duo, have enjoyed tremendous success through the years as recording artists, performers, actors and authors. They have received 7 Grammy Awards, numerous gold and platinum records, induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and enjoyed starring roles on television and stage. As lead vocalists of The 5th Dimension in the ‘60s and ‘70s, McCoo and Davis recorded such classics as “Up, Up & Away,” “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” “One Less Bell to Answer,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” “Last Night (I Didn’t Get To Sleep At All)” and other chart toppers.

Ruben Studdard It’s been almost a decade since Fox Television’s American Idol television talent competition crowned Ruben Studdard its 2003 winner after he pulled 24 million votes and became a household name. In the years since, the Velvet Teddy Bear (as Gladys Knight nicknamed him for his smoothly soothing vocal style) has produced a string of gold and platinum albums, toured as Fats Waller in a national stage tour of “Ain’t Misbehavin’, appeared on various television shows, toured in the comedy-drama “Heaven I Need A Hug” with Robin Givens and played a pastor in the Trace Adkins film, “Lifted.” Along the way, he’s also picked up Grammy and American Music Award nominations and turned out now classic urban radio hits like “Sorry 2004,” “Superstar,” “Make Ya Feel Beautiful” and “Change Me.” He also scored a #1 Gospel hit with “I Need An Angel.”

Grammy-winning artist Jody Watley was ranked by Billboard Magazine in 2016 as one of the Greatest Dance Club Acts of All Time and hailed by Wax Poetics’s Dean Van Nguyen as one of music’s prominent visionaries. Jody Watley’s groundbreaking career as solo artist kicked off with her debut album Jody Watley whose chart-topping lead single “Looking for a New Love” launched the Watley-penned catchphrase “Hasta la vista, baby,” into pop culture vernacular, garnered the prestigious “Best New Artist” award and countless nominations and hits that have followed over the course of decades in her career. January 2017 marks the 30th Anniversary of the debut release single and self-titled album.