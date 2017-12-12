Star Wars: The Last Jedi will please loyal fans

By Joe Farkus, NDG Contributing Writer

Considering Stars Wars’ films have always been a unique blend of soap opera dramatics and space western gunslinger, The Last Jedi fits impressively into this iconic tradition. Picking up where The Force Awakens left off, Jedi follows protagonist Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she encounters Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and attempts to gain both his trust and assistance in the Resistance’s fight against the oppressive and murderous First Order asserting authoritarian control over the galaxy.

Full of the mesmerizing CGI space battle sequences fans should be used to by now, the film truly shines in its fleeting moments of genuine emotion and consistently appropriate bouts of humor. Yet for a franchise clearly looking to establish a seemingly never-ending future of new films, Jedi relies largely on nostalgic moments involving beloved characters of the past, namely Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Skywalker, for its most moving moments. For lifelong fans of the Star Wars universe, this is hardly a complaint. But for those looking for a singular installment that stands on its own two feet, this leaves much to be desired.

The film’s director Rian Johnson should be commended for trying to introduce more subtle elements and emotional depth than J.J. Abrams’ The Force Awakens. Some of the risks he takes do not pay off but, fortunately, more do than don’t. His take on the almost universally-known franchise serves up the kind of entertainment that most would define as “can’t miss”.

The performances in Jedi are unarguably lopsided with villains Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) serving as decidedly archetypal enemies of the film’s protagonists and not in the least way menacing. The female leads in this film, however, Daisy Ridley’s Rey, Carrie Fisher’s Leia, and Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico are downright exceptional at nearly every turn – both possessing dynamic performances and striking emotionally riveting moments that serve as highlights of a very busy, often bombastic film.

Overall, Star Wars loyalists hoping to avoid disappointment with this installment will have reason to rejoice; Jedi equals Force Awakens in its ability to deliver nostalgia wrapped in expensively crafted modern entertainment. And for those casual viewers not already on board, this film will not show you anything you haven’t already seen before.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi releases in theaters nationwide Friday, Dec. 15. It is rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action and violence.