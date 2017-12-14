DFW Community Brief: Grace & Taste Gala Ball to raise funds for families in need Dec. 16

Christmas is less than two weeks away, but there’s more to do in DFW this weekend than just holiday-themed activities.

Carrollton

Creekview High School is hosting the Carrollton Wind Symphony Holiday Concert Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at 3201 Old Denton Road, Carrollton. This all-volunteer community concert directed by Jim McDaniel and Jim Moen aims to usher in the holiday season with merry music with performances by musicians of varied experience and talent. Admission to this winter concert is free. For information on this holiday show, visit here.

Dallas

Deep Ellum Outdoor Market is hosting Deep Ellum Style Xmas! Saturday, Dec. 16 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 100-199 N. Crowdus St., Dallas. The market offers shoppers a chance to find something special for all of the important people in their lives this holiday season made by local artists, crafts persons, and musicians in addition to delicious treats. The market will be serenaded with live music and will have electricity and public facilities provided by the Wit’s End and Drugstore Cowboy Deep Ellum. For more information on this event, visit here.

The MINT Foundation presents the 4th annual Grace & Taste Gala: Winter Masquerade Ball Saturday, Dec. 16 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Dallas Sheraton Hotel at 400 N. Olive St., Dallas. This yearly fundraiser will benefit the MINT foundation which serves underserved families and children in the areas of basic needs such as: education, nutrition, resources, and training. Organizers encourage attendees to bring toy donations as well to benefit the Christmas Candyland Extravaganza. K104FM’s DeDe McGuire will host with the event with David and Tamela Mann serving as honorary chairs. For more information, visit here.

Farmers Branch

The City of Farmers Branch is hosting Christmas Tours Friday, Dec. 15 starting at 2:15 p.m. at Farmers Branch Historical Park at 2540 Farmers Branch Lane, Farmers Branch. The tour will showcase holiday decorations and traditions of the past and allow participants to experience Christmas in the Old Church, School House, Queen Anne Victorian Cottage, and the General Store. Admission to the event is free. To schedule your Christmas Tour, call 972-406-0184.

Garland

Firewheel Town Center is celebrating National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day Friday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 245 Cedar Sage Dr., Garland. The center will be celebrating this nationally-recognized celebration by giving groups dressed in their best ugly sweaters opportunities to take photos with Santa Claus in his new location across from the park playground, next to Sweet & Sassy. This photo experience is open to people of all ages. For photo package pricing and more information on the event, call 856-298-7621.

Irving

Lively Pointe Youth Center will be the location for Teen Jam: Video Game Jam Saturday, Dec. 16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 909 N. O’Connor Road, Irving. The event will feature opportunities for middle school and high school students to participate in a video game tournament to win prizes. The tournament will include all the new 2018 sports games and complimentary food and drinks. Admission is free with a valid IPAR card or school ID, More information on the event can be found here.

McKinney

The McKinney Public Library System is hosting Family Storytime Saturday, Dec. 16 from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at John and Judy Gay Library at 6861 W. Eldorado Parkway, McKinney. This event is intended for parents and children between the ages of three and six years old, but younger and older siblings are also welcome to attend. The event will feature stories, crafts, songs, and other activities. Admission to the event is free, but parents are encouraged to register their children here.

Plano

The Plano Police Department is hosting Active Shooter Training Preparedness Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Plano Event Center at 2000 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano. The City of Plano has trained its police, fire, dispatch, and other emergency personnel how to respond effectively to active shooter situations; through this event, the public will be empowered on how to respond to and survive and active shooter incident. This event is open to the public and is a free. To attend, register here.

