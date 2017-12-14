Sister Tarpley: The Power of Prayer

By Sister Tarpley, NDG Religion Editor

We are in a crisis in our world, our Federal Government, our states, cities, communities; and the stressful lives of people, especially around this time of the year. Prayer is the only thing that will help us with these problems. Prayer can change, not only conditions around us, but change us as well. Prayer is a way to talk to GOD about things that no one can help us with. Remember, GOD sits on the throne; and the devil is a liar. Perhaps you are going through a tough time right now, but now is the time to think positively.

I believe that God gives four answers to prayer: “Yes!” “No.” “Not yet.” Or “I have something better in mind.” I am told of the Five Finger Prayer it is beautiful! It is also worth making it a part of our lives.

Your thumb is nearest you. Begin your prayers by praying for those closest to you. It has been said, “To pray for our loved ones is a sweet duty.” The next finger is the pointing finger. Pray for those who teach, instruct and heal. This includes teachers, doctors, Pastors and ministers. They need support and wisdom in pointing others in the right direction.

The next finger is the tallest finger. It reminds us of our leaders. Pray for all elected officials. Pray for leaders in the business world and in industry; and don’t forget administrators. These people shape our nation and guide public opinion. They need GOD’S divine guidance. The fourth finger is our ring finger. What is surprising to many is that this is our weakest finger, as any piano teacher will testify. It should remind us to pray for those who are weak, in trouble or in pain. They need our prayers day and night.

And, last is our little finger (the pinkie) it is the smallest finger of all, which is where we should place ourselves in relation to GOD and others. The Bible says, “The least shall be the greatest among you.” Your pinkie should remind you to pray for yourself.

By the time you have prayed for the other groups, your own needs will be put into proper perspective and you will be able to pray for yourself more effectively. A prayer is one of the best gifts we receive. There is no cost but a lot of rewards. Continue to pray for one another.

Things to Ponder: GOD is also willing to forgive; HIS love is there for those who pray to HIM; HE can be trusted.

GOD Loves US. HIS love is faithful; HIS decisions are always fair. They are firm like mountains, deep like the sea.

“HIS love is a treasure; we can find shelter in the shadow of HIS Wings” Psalm 36:5-10.

GOD Protects US. HE is our protector; HE doesn’t sleep or let us stumble. Thanks Be To GOD!

