DFW Entertainment Calendar: The Garland Symphony Orchestra to perform holiday-themed show Dec. 15

The Garland Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday in Vienna Friday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. at Granville Arts Center at 300 N. 5th St., Garland. This special holiday-themed concert will feature Richard Trey Smagur performing Vaughan Williams’ “Hymn” from Hodie, Finzi’s “The Rapture” from Dies natalis, and Tyzik’s Twelve Days of Christmas. Additionally, the Orchestra will be performing selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, Nicolai’s Weihnachts-Ouverture, and Anderson’s Sleigh Ride, and the annual sing-along. The evening will also feature a holiday performance by the Garland Youth Community Choir prior to the concert in the lobby. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Butler Brothers Building is hosting its first-ever Artist in Residence featuring Isaac “IZK” Davies Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 500 S. Ervay St., Dallas. The nationally recognized muralist, street artist and multi-disciplinary creative will showcase new works in PARADISE at the reception, a collection that consists of six handmade canvases inspired by the tumultuous relationship between man and nature. Waxtooth Records recording artists Hologram Dagger will perform at the reception and cocktails and small bites will be available as well. Admission to the event is free.

Broads and Panties Burlesque presents the seventh annual Nearly Naked Nutcracker Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16 with doors opening at 8 p.m. each night at Viva’s Lounge at 1350 Manufacturing St. #120, Dallas. This ballet-inspired burlesque show provides a fresh take on the holiday classic. Partial proceeds from the performances will benefit Trans-Cendence, an organization that supports the transgender community and their significant others, family, friends, and allies. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Bowl & Barrel is hosting Spend the Day Bowling with Santa all day Monday, Dec. 18 at 8084 Park Lane, Suite 145, Dallas. Bowl & Barrel is getting into the holiday spirit by hosting this festive day of bowling, cocktails and fun. Guests who come dressed as Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus or in an ugly Christmas sweater will receive one free hour of bowling. They will also provide a special Winter Warmer Cocktail menu, holiday gift cards, and exclusive promotions to customers. For more information on Bowl & Barrel, visit here.

Jazz and R&B artist Toni Redd will be performing a special holiday charity show Wednesday, Dec. 27 with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at E.J. Wills Gastropub at 18208 Preston Road, Dallas. The show will be hosted by celebrity radio personality Lynne Haze, “The Daytime Diva with the Voice”. The event will benefit the American Red Cross to help them continue to provide comfort and hope to those impacted by hurricanes, tornadoes, home fires and other disasters. Attire for the show is jazz casual. While parking is free, tickets are required to attend the concert. For tickets and more information, visit here.