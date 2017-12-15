NDG’s 2017 Gift Guide Round-up

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

For the continuation of North Dallas Gazette's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide we take a look at a wide range of gift ideas, we present to you books, kitchen tools, gift basket ideas for your favorite coffee and tea drinker and suggestions for a family game night.

For your favorite book lover

Texas Far & Wide by E. R. Bills actually has a pretty long title for a relatively short book, but it is long on fascinating information about Texas. The subtitle on the cover is The Tornado with Eyes, Gettysburg’s Last Casualty, the Celestial Skipping Stone and Other Tales. The book is filled with short stories providing little-known facts about remarkable Texans and events across the state.

One of my favorites is the Lost Legend of Troup sharing the story of 16-year-old boxer Byron Payton from Troup, Texas on his way to possible Olympic fame. Unfortunately, he and all of the passengers of a flight in Poland were tragically killed when the engine came apart. The nation and world at large never got to know Payton, but the heartbroken residents of Troup never forgot him. Great gift for your favorite Texan who loves a good story about the Lone Star State.

There is one book that so makes me wish I could bake, and it almost tempts me to believe that I could (trust me I know better). But if you have a baker in your family you must get them a copy of Cake, I Love You by Jill O’Connor. How can you not love a book that has a recipe for carrot cake named the Chubby Bunny! The Chocolate Peanut Butter Blackout Cake and Coconut Passion Cake are just two others that cry out to my inner Martha Stewart. If you don’t feel like baking a cake, what about cookies? If so Taste of Home: 365 Days of Cookies, because who does not need a cookie a day!

There are so many children’s books to choose from two of my favorites reviewed this holiday season were Finding Gobi by Dion Leonard tells the story of how Gobi, a stray dog decided to join marathon runner Dion on his 155-mile race across China. There is an adult version of the story, but the children’s picture book is so adorable.

As a kid, I only got in trouble for one thing in school: talking too much. So, of course, Tessie in Tessie Tames Her Tongue by Melissa Martin, Ph.D. is a girl after my own heart. Tessie learns much faster than I did the importance of knowing when to be quiet and when to talk.

As grown folk seem to be having so many problems with diversity, respect and recognizing the values of others, our best hope is kids can figure it out. Several selections to consider include: Gokul Village and The Magic Fountain by Jeni Chapman and Bal Das, is the first in a series for kids 4-7 spotlighting the unique contributions of children traveling the globe. In this colorful book, they use their unique abilities to restore the village’s fountain.

SAM: The Cat Without A Tail by Gloria Lintermans helps children to have a kinder heart toward those who are different whether by appearance, abilities or culture. No one can resist those loving eyes. Also, The Great Race: Story of the Chinese Zodiac by Christopher Corr tells how 12 animals earned the right to have a year named after them.

The Anna Mae Mysteries: The Golden Treasure by Lillian Cauldwell features an African American brother and sister duo searching for the lost gold treasure of Jefferson Davis. As someone who first discovered the love of reading through young mysteries, this is a highly recommended book. Hopefully, the young sleuths will appear in future books.

In the Kitchen

If Santa delivers you the Ninja Coffee Brewer, your local coffee shop barista might file a missing person’s report. Do you love the convenience of the pods but not the expense, no worries, you can make a single serve cup, they even provide a travel mug. Half or full carafe is also an option. In Texas, we may love coffee every day but with our weather, sometimes cold brew in January is not out of the question, with this wiz machine from Ninja, just push a button, and yes you can have your froth too.

Now if you are going to have coffee, what sounds more heavenly than GODIVA Breakfast Blend? Trust me it is no run of the mill breakfast blend, the smooth finish almost makes Mondays bearable. The well-known family-owned Community Coffee is offering a special Military Match mug for free for orders featuring four 12 oz. bags of your choice gift sets shipped to military addresses only.

Your favorite tea drinker will love The Eureka Tea Series Adventure box is really an adventure indeed with flavors such as Rose, Peppermint, Hibiscus Orange, Lemongrass Ginger and Orange Cinnamon just to name a few featured. Few things go better with tea than honey, of course in Texas we love Nature Nate’s. They not only have individual packets, but your gift basket will be complete with their holiday gift tins.

So, does your favorite baker love to make mini-pies or better yet quiche for leisurely brunches? Then you will shoot to the top of her favorite gifts list if you provide her with CucinaPro’s Mini Pie and Quiche Maker. It is so easy to use, that even I can make tasty breakfast pies which are easy to grab for breakfast during the week. Attach a T-Fal Ingenio Garlic Press and Vidalia Chop Wizard and you will cut the chef’s work time in half.

Family Game Time!

Family Feud 40th Anniversary Edition with over 500 questions is practically guaranteed family fun time after everyone wakes up from their food coma. For the brainiac family, the choices include a face off trying to figure out The Cube- Next Generation of Rubik’s Cube, which sadly 30 years I still can’t do it. Or maybe together you can put together your own Tin Can Robot, it is not only a completely unplugged game but it is less than $20. Finally, a new board game to check out is The Mazins features a family on vacation discovering things to do, winning trophies along the way.