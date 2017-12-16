Behind the Curtain is joyously moving and sure to inspire

By Joe Farkus, NDG Contributing Writer

Rarely does a documentary about someone so young and so talented get made. It is even rarer for such a documentary to be as entertaining and genuinely moving as Behind the Curtain is. Detailing Arlington-native Todrick Hall’s ambitious Straight Outta Oz tour, the film is sure to not only delight Hall’s fans but also to wow those totally foreign to his material and career on the rise.

A Broadway actor, rapper, singer-songwriter, choreographer, entrepreneur, and YouTube sensation – his ability to wear so many hats is all the more impressive considering his considerable access has been accomplished almost completely outside of the corporate music industry. After appearing on American Idol in 2009 and successfully making it into the Top 16, it was Hall’s use of YouTube and online media that truly made him a sensation. He currently has over 400 million views on YouTube alone.

“All I think about is performing and writing music and touching people’s lives,” Hall told the North Dallas Gazette. “I hope that people watch this documentary and are inspired to chase their dreams.”

The documentary covers both the preparation of the Straight Outta Oz album, the rushed and frantic preparation of the Straight Outta Oz tour, and the actual tour itself as Hall thrills his fans and uses his authentic and daring approach to the Oz story to confront both his own past and society’s current social ills.

Both the film and Hall’s music tackles racism and homophobia in a way that is increasingly relevant to today’s current social and political climate. But what makes Curtain truly shine is its willingness to lay bare both Hall’s vulnerability and complicated history, from Hall’s struggle with his faith and his family to finding a place in the entertainment industry as a black, gay man.

“One of the most difficult relationships in my entire life has been my relationship with God and religion,” said Hall when asked about the intersection between his religious faith and sexual orientation. “Think of how much hate comes out of religious people so often – that can’t be what God must have intended.”

In light of his unique rise to fame, Hall hopes to serve as an inspiration to African American and LGBT youth all around the country and specifically from that North Texas town he was raised in.

“Anything is possible if you really truly believe in yourself,” Hall continued. “I’m living proof.”

Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall is currently available on Digital HD and will be made available for purchase on DVD Tuesday, Dec. 19.

