DFW Community Brief: Farmers Branch Tour of Lights to usher in the holiday spirit Dec. 22-24

Christmas is less than a week away and DFW is buzzing with holiday-themed activities for the whole family.

Dallas

Arts Mission Oak Cliff presents its 2nd annual Holiday Singalong Spectacular Friday, Dec. 22 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 410 S. Windomere, Dallas. Attendees are encouraged to bring the family to enjoy the talented choir sing holiday favorites just in time for the season. The choir is a part of Arts Mission Oak Cliff – a local artist co-working and education center in Winnetka Heights. While hot cocoa and cookies will be served, the event is BYOB. Tickets for the event are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Admission for children is free.

Moorland YMCA is hosting Change for Change Community Christmas Party Saturday, Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 907 East Ledbetter Drive, Dallas. The event will feature a Christmas Toy Giveaway with Williams Chicken and Coca-Cola benefiting the youth in the Oak Cliff community. Participants are encouraged to come enjoy light refreshments, take pictures with Santa, and play a variety of Christmas-themed games. While there is a minimum of three toys per family, families with more than three children are encouraged to call 214-375-2583 for more information. Registration for the event must be completed online to receive gifts in the giveaway.

Farmers Branch

The City of Farmers Branch is hosting Tour of Lights Friday, Dec. 22 thru Sunday, Dec. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. starting at the corner of Valley View Lane and I-35 in Farmers Branch and ending past Farmers Branch Historical Park at 2540 Farmers Branch Lane, Farmers Branch. This drive-thru animated display features over 500,000 lights that light up this holiday-themed event. Attendees will also be able to tune into 107.3 FM during the drive to enjoy festive holiday music to enhance the experience. While admission to the event is free, a $5 donation is recommended to help support this holiday tradition. For more information on the event, visit here.

Garland

Westlake Skate Center is hosting annual New Year’s Skate! Sunday, Dec. 31 from 7:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 413 S. Yale Dr., Garland. Everyone who enters the door with paid admission will receive free hot dogs and a small drink at the event. Midnight will feature a balloon drop in addition to the large prize giveaway. Games and other activities will also be featured to keep everyone busy all New Year’s Eve night. For ticket prices and more information, visit here.

Irving

Restaurant Momostop is hosting its new location’s Grand Opening Sunday, Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 8600 N. MacArthur Blvd., #160, Irving. Touted as the “Best Nepali Food in Town”, this grand opening opportunity will feature exclusive discounts and street-style food in addition to complimentary Nepali Tea and 25% off on all orders. For more information on Momostop, visit here.

McKinney

Adventure Kids Playcare is hosting Polar Express PJ Party on Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23 starting at 6 p.m. each night at 2950 Craig Dr., #100, McKinney. While finishing up their holiday shopping, parents are encouraged to drop off their kids in a fun, safe environment where they will be making bell necklaces, decorating ornaments, drinking some hot chocolate, and watching the Polar Express. The Polar Express is rated G. For more information on this opportunity, visit here.

Plano

Life Time Run is hosting its 2nd annual Deerfield Christmas Lights Social Run / Walk Tuesday, Dec. 26 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting at 7100 Preston Road, Plano. Attendees are encouraged to bring their friends and families to enjoy this free opportunity to connect with others and stay fit this holiday season. Hot chocolate and cookies will be available for all at the Life Time Run club after the run. A two and three- mile route option will be available. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP for the event.

Mirabella Ministry USA is hosting a National Award Celebration Thursday, Dec. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic School at 5100 W. Plano Parkway, Plano. The event is organized to celebrate and honor the Mirabella’s 9th anniversary and winning of the National Award Celebration for New Evangelisation presented by the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) received earlier this year. The festive event will feature dances, songs, and much more. The event is kid friendly and admission is free.

To submit events and announcements, send an email to editor@northdallasgazette.com with headline Community Briefs.