The King and I is truly ‘something wonderful’

By Joe Farkus, NDG Contributing Writer

Putting on a show that lives up to the legacy of a classic Rodgers and Hammerstein production is a tough task. The expectations of an audience are generally going to be too high and too rooted in childhood nostalgia to be met, let alone exceeded. And yet, The Lincoln Center Theater Production’s The King and I, directed by Bartlett Sher, tackles this task with what appears to the untrained eye to be ease. Set in 1860’s Bangkok, this iconic tale of widowed mother and school teacher Anna Leonowens (Laura Michelle Kelly) and the culture clash that occurs when she meets the King of Siam (Jose Llana) in order to teach his many children is delivered with class and humor by a top-rate cast of performers.

Adorned with elaborate sets and punctuated by musical numbers that range from childlike sing-song tunes like “Getting to Know You” performed by Kelly’s Anna and the talented Royal Children to the operatic “Something Wonderful” performed by Lady Thiang (Joan Almedilla), this Broadway Series addition to the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s year of hosting elite productions is a winner. With The King and I, Director Bartlett Sher is able to effectively reframe the musical, which originally debuted on Broadway 66 years ago, in a way that tackles very modern questions regarding culture, feminism, and the West’s persistent tendency to make unjust value judgments of societal systems foreign to its own.

Laura Michelle Kelly shines in the role of Anna, displaying the sort of independence, compassion, and patience sure to endear her to audiences of all ages. Jose Llana’s King delivers laughs throughout the production, particularly in the first act. Whether every element of levity and humor Llana brings to his performance is intentional is unclear; however, his ability to play the King as sly and quick-witted matches Kelly’s Anna quip-for-quip.

For anyone concerned that this incarnation of the Rogers and Hammerstein classic might fail to honor the six-decade long tradition of its namesake, may your concerns be eased. Sher’s King more than meets the high standard set for this musical. For those looking for a bit of old school theater filled with music, humor, and heart, this show wins the season – hands down.

The King and I will be performed at the Winspear Opera House on select dates through Sunday, Dec. 31. For tickets and more information on the production, visit here. It is recommended for ages seven and up.