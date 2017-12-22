DFW Entertainment Calendar: Holiday at the Arboretum returns with new exhibit Dec. 22 – Jan. 7

Geppetto’s Theater and Le Theatre de Marionette present ‘Peppermint Park’ Christmas Experience Friday, Dec. 22 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hilton Anatole at 2201 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas. This new interactive family Christmas experience will provide a memorable holiday-themed adventure that features live shows, Christmas lights, a holiday-train ride, and winter-themed holiday games. A winter holiday arcade will also be featured including games like: Snowman Skeeball, Alpine Racers, and Ice Fishing. Parents are encouraged to dress themselves and their children appropriately as this is an outdoors event. For tickets and more information on this event, visit here.

Dallas Children’s Theater presents Frosty and Friends Friday, Dec. 22 through Saturday, Dec. 23 at 5938 Skillman St., Dallas. This, recommended for ages four and up, tells the tale of the lonely Frosty who must learn to find and make new animal friends to help cheer him up during the cold days of winter. Full of music and holiday spirit, this production is sure please any family looking for kid-friendly holiday entertainment. Both Friday and Saturday contain two different show times each day. For show times, tickets, and more information, visit here.

Fair Park will be the site of Holiday Wonder at Fair Park Saturday, Dec. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 1318 S. 2nd Avenue, Dallas. This family-friendly event will present artistic creations, attractions, and performances that celebrate the holiday season just in time for Christmas. The event will feature an outdoor, walk-through full of more than two million lights, Santa Claus, Nativity scenes, floating swans, and much more. Families will also have the opportunity to get a picture together at the North Pole with Santa or on board the Holiday Wonder Express train. For tickets and more information on this Fair Park event, visit here.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I will be performed on select dates through Sunday, Dec. 31 at the Winspear Opera House located at 2403 Flora St., Dallas. This Tony-award winning production directed by Bartlett Sher set in 1860’s Bangkok is the iconic tale of widowed mother and school teacher Anna Leonowens and the culture clash that occurs when she meets the King of Siam in order to teach his many children. This show is recommended for ages seven and up. For show times, tickets, and more information, visit here. For NDG’s review of The King and I, read here.

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and Reliant present Holiday at the Arboretum on select dates starting Friday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas. This year will feature The 12 Days of Christmas outdoor exhibit in addition to the 500,000 lights strung throughout the garden – lighting it up in holiday fashion at night. A new Nutcracker Suite exhibit will also be on display featuring more than 800 nutcracker figurines from two private collections. For tickets, park times, and more information, visit here.

Lights All Night returns to Dallas Friday, Dec. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 31 at Dallas Market Hall located at 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas. This electronic music festival will feature some of the top artists and DJ’s in the world, including: Bassnectar, Marshmello, Porter Robinson, Illenium, Nightmre, Seven Lions, and many more. For set times, tickets, and more information, visit here.