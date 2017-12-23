Last minute gift ideas

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

The final shopping days before Christmas have arrived and once again you find yourself with a long list and little time. Recently NDG has offered gift ideas for book lovers, foodies and family game night in our gift guide round-up, and we also covered your favorite diva earlier and now we come with a few more suggestions for last minute shoppers.

One of the best options is your nearby CVS for Christmas gifts in a hurry. You can take care of quite a few people on your shopping list at affordable prices. For the tween or teen, there are several lip balms to slide in their stocking this year. They include eos‘ Crystal in Vanilla Orchid, Moroccan Magic’s Peppermint Eucalyptus will please anyone who declares “only organic for these lips” and the ever-popular Burt’s Bees with Kokum Butter.

Another stocking stuffer idea is to purchase the L.A. Girl Best of Lips Glazed set which features five different shades, give the set to one person or split them up for all the ladies in the family. Your mother will love a new bathrobe from Wayland is every bit as luxurious as the box says and right now it is only $12.99. Finally, for the young race car lover in the family pick up Hot Wheels Mutant Machines, half machine, half creature but all fun. Don’t forget with your CVS Rewards card you earn 2 percent back on every purchase. That is a gift that gives back.

Now when you get those holiday gift cards or if your family is celebrating Christmas after the 25th, here are a couple of ideas. If looking for books for kids, a local author has written When Daronte’s Father Went to Prison, dealing with a tough issue several children face daily but it is especially hard at holiday time. Ths book by Kimberly Ballou gives insights on how a young boy feels when the dad he loves is suddenly gone. This can be a door to have an honest conversation with a child in this situation, letting them go into the new year feeling someone has heard their concerns.

Don’t forget today is the last day liquor stores are open so if you need something to make that eggnog this is your last call. While there you can pick up Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi’s new Go Glass which a perfect idea for an adult stocking stuffer! Less than $5 and not too heavy, they make a good addition to a gift set for a movie night or spa basket.