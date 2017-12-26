Netflix details the top viewing habits for 2017

Netflix has conducted its annual year-in-review report, which details how this year saw binge-watching habits surprised even the streaming service itself. According to the company, more than 140 million hours of Netflix hosted programming was viewed per day (which totals more than one billion hours per week). And although viewers watched their favorite shows often throughout the week, Sunday was by far the most popular day to binge-watch as most were relaxing from a busy week of work and play.

Some of Netflix’s most interesting data this year relates more to how viewers watched different types of programming compared to what kind of shows were watched most. Sci-fi series like Travelers and The OA and mystery tales like The Confession Tapes and The Keepers had viewers watching roughly more than two hours per day. Shows like American Vandal also topped the list of shows that were consumed in large chunks at a time.

In contrast, programs as diverse as Atypical, Dear White People, and The Crown all enabled viewers to watch them more intermittently – much closer to how the average viewer takes in a traditional, episodic broadcast television series. Shows like Stranger Things, Riverdale, Fuller House, and Chef’s Table were ranked among the top shows to be watched as a family, while Narcos, Orange is the New Black, and Black Mirror consistently ranked among the top shows to be watched alone.

With a reported 31 new original shows and films debuting in January 2018 is already looking to be a year of highly anticipated returns and new additions for the Netflix brand, with new seasons of Tina Fey’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Daredevil, Arrested Development, Grace and Frankie, Narcos, Orange is the New Black, Dear White People, alongside the recently acquired Jerry Seinfeld classic Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and new stand-up comedy specials by Todd Glass and Katt Williams.