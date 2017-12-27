Dallas ISD Trustee Joyce Foreman: Apply now for a school that fits your child

By Joyce Foreman, Dallas ISD Trustee, District 6

December is special for many obvious reasons—it’s the season of giving, holiday celebrations, and of course, more time to spend with family and friends. And, it’s also application time in Dallas ISD—time to apply to one of the district’s many innovative schools of choice for the 2018-2019 school year. That’s right, the application window for some of the top programs in the city is open now through January 31, and there’s a large variety of options available to students.

Whether your student is interested in a magnet program where they are prepared to compete on a global level; a collegiate academy where they can get a jump on college and earn up to 60 credit hours or an associate degree, at no cost to parents; a transformation school that provides cutting edge technology and curriculum to challenge students to think outside the box and beyond; or single-gender options that provide a laser-like focus on academics and encourages students to achieve at their highest level; Dallas ISD has something for every student.

If you missed the opportunity to attend one of the Discover Dallas ISD citywide school fairs earlier this month, that’s okay. You can visit the Dallas ISD website at www.dallasisd.org/yourchoices to learn more about the options available and discover a school that’s just right for your student.

Programs in District 6 to consider

There are a number of programs available right here in District 6. For instance:

David W. Carter, Justin F. Kimball and Kathlyn Joy Gilliam each offer collegiate academies that partner with Dallas County Community Colleges to offer students a head start in pursuing a postsecondary education in a variety of disciplines.

William H. Atwell Law Academy offers students with an interest in legal careers the opportunity to learn about the field through introductory courses, live court proceeding observations and extracurricular activities like the debate team.

A. Hulcy STEAM Middle School offers elective courses not usually offered at the middle school level, including robotics, technology, and Project Lead the Way, a curriculum focused on preparing students for future success in STEM-related careers.

G. Terry and Clinton P. Russell elementary schools each offer the much talked about two-way dual language program.

Of course, programs are available across the district. You just need to find the one that fits your child and apply.

Need help with the application process?

If you’d like help with the application process, please plan to attend one of the four citywide application workshops:

Tuesday, Jan. 16, Emmett J. Conrad High School and Thomas Jefferson High School, 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25, W.W. Samuell High School and W.H. Adamson High School, 6-8 p.m.

Dallas ISD is closed starting Dec. 22. Staff return on Jan. 8 and students return Jan. 9. Have a happy holiday season!