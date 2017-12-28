DFW Community Brief: Strokers’ Chili Cook Off set to ring in the New Year Jan. 1

Sunday is the final day of 2017 and with 2018 right around the corner, DFW is full of fun and creative ways to ring in the New Year – from chili cook offs to 80’s-themed dance parties.

Carrollton

The City of Carrollton and Carrollton Public Library are hosting the Harry Potter Yule Ball Friday, Dec. 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Carrollton Public Library located at 1700 Keller Springs Road, Carrollton. This fun event, inspired by J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Goblet Fire, is open to kids, teens, and adults of all ages. The Ball will feature dancing, music, Harry Potter-themed crafts, games, and a photo-booth. Dressing up is encouraged. Admission to this event is free. For more information, visit here.

Dallas

Strokers Ice House is hosting its 9th Annual Chili Cook Off Monday, Jan. 1 from 12 p.m. to 3 pm. at Strokers Dallas located at 9304 Harry Hines Boulevard, Dallas. This Dallas New Year’s Day tradition returns, bringing the top chili chefs around DFW to compete for the top spot in this delicious chili cook-off. Trophies will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers. To sign up for the competition portion of this event, email lena@strokersdallas.com or call 214-357-0707. Set up begins at noon and sampling will begin at 1 p.m. Anyone in attendance can cast their vote for their favorite chili for $5. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Garland

Life Time Athletic – Dallas and Life Time Fitness – Garland are hosting Commitment Day 5k Monday, Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting at Life Time Fitness – Garland located at 5602 Naaman Forest Boulevard, Garland. Members and non-members are invited to participate in celebrating the New Year by walking, jogging, strolling, or running in this Commitment Day 5k fun run. By purchasing a ticket to the event, participants gain access to the fun run, a t-shirt, a race-bib, and brunch social after the run. Registration is free for kids under 12 attending with a paid adult. For tickets, registration, and more information, visit here.

McKinney

Lone Star Wine Cellars is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party! Sunday, Dec. 31 from 7:00 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Lone Star Wine Cellars located at 103 East Virginia Street, Suite 104, McKinney. Admission to this event is free. Attendees are encouraged to come ring in the New Year with this fun party featuring love music, a free sparkling wine toast, and more. For more information on Lone Star Wine Cellars and this New Year’s event, visit here.

Plano

Dr. Myrtle Hightower, an NDG advisor and long-time distinguished leader in Plano and widow of Professor John Hightower, will officially retire from all public service in the Plano community Sunday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. at Hill Chapel CME Church located at 1113 I Avenue, Plano. This event is hosted by the Senior Pastor of Dr. Hightower’s church, Hill Chapel, Rev. Clarence J. Ford, Jr.

Richardson

Free Play Richardson is hosting Party Like It’s 1987! New Years at Free Play Richardson! Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Free Play Richardson located at 1730 East Belt Line Road, Richardson. This 80’s-themed party inspired by 1987’s nightlife capital, Miami, will feature adult beverages, 80’s music, a VHS-powered video montage, a 999-red balloon drop, midnight champagne, and more. This event is open to those aged 21 and over. For tickets and more information on this event, visit here.

