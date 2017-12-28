Eat, drink and be merry on New Year’s Eve in Dallas

Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

Santa and Rudolph have done their job and likely are enjoying a well-earned vacation on a beach. Now we all turn our attention to the New Year’s Eve celebration plans. Here are a few suggestions on where you can party, eat, and what to drink in Dallas.

The Irish do not have fun just on St. Patrick’s Day, let’s be honest they enjoy their whiskey year round. Knappogue Castle Irish Whiskey offers an aged 12-year old whiskey for your favorite Old Fashion cocktail or just on the rocks. San Antonio-based Seersucker Gin is light and sounds fine by itself with hints of citrus, clove honey and mint complementing it’s light juniper undertones or mix it with lemon juice, simple syrup and ice. Then strain it into a chilled glass and top it off with champagne to toast in the New Year. Your favorite Moscato drinkers will perhaps enjoy Castello del Poggio which was named one of Top 10 Most Popular Moscato Wine Brands earlier this year by VinePair.com, you can find it at the local Total Wine or order via Amazon.

Hungry?

At the top of the list of places to visit for New Year’s Eve for a delicious meal and drinks, I recommend Fogo de Chao as my review earlier this month would suggest. You could enjoy a wonderful meal just off the Market Table with the varieties of cheese, fruit, soup and cold meats. But let’s be real, you really want the flavorful wide-range of meats they offer. Visit their website to make your reservation online. Taverna is only open until 10 p.m. but this means you can enjoy the wild mushroom and black truffle bisque, spaghetti with lobster in a brandy cream sauce, a duetto featuring a 16 oz. veal t-bone and jumbo prawns and of course Taverna’s famous risotto and get home to watch the ball drop on TV. The same is true if you decide to visit Bistro 31 in Highland Park Village to enjoy their butternut squash veloute, tagliatelle pasta, pan roasted Atlantic halibut and roasted rack of lamb.

Website:

Party Time!

There are two very hot spots in DFW for New Year’s Eve. My first choice is the James Bond Party at The Gaylord Texan. No need to head to Oklahoma, when you can enjoy a night filled with casino games and cocktails Agent 007 would enjoy (shaken, not stirred of course). If you stay overnight the package includes VIP passes to the Glass Cactus Nightclub and an open bar for two hours from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. plus a complimentary glass of wine at Midnight. The second option is KLUV’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party, according to Jody Dean last week, they are taking over the beautiful Hilton Anatole with different themed rooms for the party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The hotel package includes free self-parking, a room for two, tickets to the party and reception style dinner. Pay a little more and you can enjoy the brunch on New Year’s Day.

For a family-friendly option, enjoy four hours of unlimited bowling (shoes included), a buffet, soft drinks, sparkling cider or a champagne toast at one of the AMF bowling hotspots.

Free Rides!

Miller Lite and DART are offering free rides from 6 p.m. until the end of service on Dec. 31 for the third year. So no reason to drink and drive. For more information visit DART.org and TrinityRailwayExpress.org.