Sister Tarpley: Peace and blessings in the New Year!

Two days from now, December 30th, is my first born’s birthday. I didn’t know that I had so much love in me until my children were born. But now that I have four grandchildren, Tyanna, David, Deven and Philip, I have discovered an even deeper love within me.

When Jarrell Edwin Tarpley was born and I held him in my arms, I thought about how much God loved His earthly children. Until a few years ago I did not know how the tradition of “Watch Night Services” in churches got started. I only knew that my family always celebrated them. A tradition that this brings fond memories to my mind is when my family would visit our grandparents; Deacon David N. & Mother Ida Rutherford Demus in Mexia, Texas.

At the home of my grandparents, during the summer and the Christmas Holidays; everybody in the home, gathered in the living room; got on their knees and prayed prior to starting the day. This seemed to strengthen “family unity and love” within the household. My parents never did this in Dallas; I guess this is because we lived in the “Big City” and not the “Country Town of Mexia.”

One year a Short Story of Floyd Erving was the history of Watch Night Service. I learn something about a tradition that I had been doing with a lot of fond memories.

WATCH NIGHT SERVICES — Many of you who now live, or grew up in Black communities have probably heard of “Watch Night Services,” (the gathering of the faithful in church on New Year’s Eve.) The service usually begins anywhere around 10 pm, and ends at midnight with the entrance of the New Year. Some people go to church first, before going out to celebrate.

For others, church is their only New Year’s Eve celebration. I always assumed that Watch Night Service was a fairly standard Christian Religious Service – but, a bit more Afro centric. Still, it seemed that predominantly White Christian churches did not include Watch Night Services on their calendars, but focused instead on Christmas Eve Programs.

The Watch Night Services in Black communities can be traced back to gatherings on December 31, 1862, also known as “Freedom’s Eve.” On that night, Black people came together in churches and private homes across the nation, anxiously awaiting the news that the Emancipation Proclamation had actually become law. Then, at the stroke of midnight, this meant that all slaves in the Confederate States were declared legally free.

When the news was received, there were prayers, shouts and songs of joy as people fell to their knees and thanked God. Black folks have gathered in churches annually on New Year’s Eve since; and there are praises to God for bringing Black people safely through another year. It’s been 155 years (January 1, 1863) since that First Freedom’s Eve and many of us were never taught the Black history of Watch Night, but tradition still brings us together at this time of the year to celebrate, “How we got over.”