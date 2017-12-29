DFW Entertainment Calendar: Daryl Hall and John Oates to play 80’s classics New Year’s Eve

WinStar World Casino and Resort is hosting two nights live music to ring in the New Year featuring Harry Connick, Jr. on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. and Daryl Hall and John Oates on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. at 777 Casino Avenue, Thackerville, Oklahoma. Connick is an award-winning singer and actor known for his memorable performances on Broadway, on the live stage, and on television and film. Hall and Oates, known for several #1 hits such as Rich Girl, Kiss on My List, Private Eyes, and Maneater and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, will be performing a variety of their hit songs New Year’s Eve. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Hard Rock Café Dallas is hosting its NYE Party Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Hard Rock Café Dallas located at 2211 North Houston Street, Dallas. The party will feature the popular Dallas duo The Potters as they lay their acoustic rock tunes until 10 p.m. After 10 p.m., the Karaoke DJ will take the stage for the remainder of the party. Tickets are $15 for kids and $25 for adults. Admission into the event includes a champagne toast for guests 21 years and older and party favors. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Comedian Gary Owen will be performing at the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie Sunday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. at 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. This show is open to all ages. Dubbed by Ebony as “Black America’s Favorite White Comic”, Owen has been featured in Black Entertainment Television’s (BET) stand-up showcase Comic View, in films such as Daddy Day Care, Little Man, and College, and on Shaquille O’Neal’s All-Star Comedy Jam Tour. For tickets and more information, visit here.

The Statler is hosting its Downtown NYE Bash Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 1914 Commerce Street, Dallas. Doors open at 8 p.m. at this historic hotel. Limited seating is available for its underground area, ground level area, and rooftop area. The bash will feature midnight champagne toast, party favors, food provided by Chefs Graham Dodds and Angela Hernandez – all of which is included in the general ticket price for admission. You must be 21 years and older to attend. Tickets and more information can be purchased and found by visiting here.

The Dallas County Democratic Party Community Council is hosting its first Wine Walk on Cedar Springs of 2018 Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Round-Up Saloon and Dance Hall located at 3912 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas. This event is organized to support LGBTQ community business and local artists. While wine glasses are $10 per glass and can be purchased in front of Round-Up Saloon, free wine will be served from participating merchants. There will also be a drawing for a gift basket filled with goodies from the Cedar Springs Merchants. For more information, visit here.