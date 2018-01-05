DFW Entertainment Calendar: Boyz II Men to perform with the Fort Worth Symphony Jan. 5

Sean Freeman and Chris Irby present The Final Adventures of Hercules from Friday, Jan. 5 through Saturday, Feb. 17 at Pocket Sandwich Theatre located at 5400 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas. This spoof of traditional sword and sandal epics depicts the legendary hero in his twilight years has he gets one more chance to go seek romance and adventure. Friday and Saturday’s show begins at 8 p.m., while Sunday’s begins at 7 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit here.

Comedian Rick Gutierrez will be performing Friday, Jan. 5 through Sunday, Jan. 7 at the Addison Improv located at 4980 Belt Line Road, Suite 250, Dallas. Gutierrez has been seen on television specials such as: NBC’s Friday Night Videos, BET’s Comic View, and Showtime’s Latino Laugh Festival, as well as Comedy Central’s Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution. He’s also featured in FUSEtv’s Fluffy’s Food Adventures. The show is limited to those ages 21 and older. Show times vary by date. For show times, tickets, and more information, visit here.

Hit R&B group Boyz II Men will be performing Friday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bass Performance Hall located at 525 Commerce Street, Fort Worth. With over 25 million albums sold in the U.S. alone, the four-time Grammy Award-winning Philadelphia-based trio are widely recognized as having brought back a cappella performances in popular music, as well as infusing it with R&B and soul stylings. Concert goers will likely remember the number one singles End of the Road, I’ll Make Love to You, One Sweet Day, and On Bended Knee, among many other hits. This performance will feature the Fort Worth Symphony in a special evening of harmonic music. For tickets and more information, visit here.

International 80’s cover group The Molly Ringwalds will be performing Friday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. at the House of Blues Dallas located at 2200 North Lamar Street, Dallas. Dubbed the “World’s Greatest 80’s Experience”, the English quintet play some of the greatest hits of the 1980’s while dressed in the iconic styles of the decade and the culture it created. Tickets start at $12.50 for general admission, while balcony seats range from $20-$35 per person. For tickets and more information, visit here.

The North Dallas Toy Show is returning Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dallas Events Center located at 4343 Sigma Road, Suite 600, Farmers Branch. The event will feature nearly one hundred vendors featuring toys, old and new, including original Pokemon cards, classic hot wheels, Marvel and DC comics, LEGOs, Star Wars and Star Trek figurines and models, and much more. Admission to the event is $2 per person; children ages 11 and younger get in for free. For more information, visit here.