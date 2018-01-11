MLK Day Celebrations across North Texas

Carrollton

The City of Carrollton is hosting its Carrollton MLK Parade Saturday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. beginning at behind Carrollton City Hall on Rainwater Lane and ending at Ted Polk Middle School located at 2001 Kelly Boulevard, Carrollton. Since 1997, the parade has been sponsored by Christ Community Connection, Inc., the City of Carrollton, and Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. This parade will celebrate friendship and community in honor of MLK Day. A program will follow the parade at 11:30 a.m. For more information on the parade, visit here.

Dallas

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is hosting the 2018 Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration: Candlelight Ceremony Friday, Jan. 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Dallas. The ceremony is sponsored by the Alpha Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Winners of the Dr. King Essay Contest will be announced during the program. The event is free and open to all. For more information, visit here.

The 36th Annual MLK Awards Banquet will be held Saturday, Sat. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Dallas Hyatt Regency located at 300 Reunion Boulevard, Dallas. This black-tie awards banquet will be honoring sponsors and partners of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center. Tickets are $85 and will include a formal dinner, a silent auction, live entertainment and keynote speaker Rev. Dr. William Barber, II. Tickets can be purchase here.

The Meyerson Symphony Center is presenting the 35th Annual Black Music and the Civil Rights Movement Concert Sunday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at 2301 Flora Street, Dallas. This tribute will reflect on Dr. King’s life and celebrate and honor the struggles and accomplishments of the Civil Rights Movement during the 1960’s. The event will feature film footage, narration, music, dance, and performances by the Black Academy of Arts & Letters 200=voice concert choir. Special guests at the conert will include Rahsaan Patterson, B. Salde, and Malik Yoba. Tickets for the event start at $15 and can be purchased here.

The annual Dallas MLK Parade will be Monday, Jan. 15 beginning at 10 am. Starting at the intersection of Holmes Street and MLK Boulevard and ending at Fair Park, Dallas. With an estimated 250,000+ spectators and participants – including elected officials, high school bands and dance teams, car clubs, horses, local businesses, and other community organizations – this is considered one of the largest commemorative events held in the U.S. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit here.

DeSoto

The DeSoto Public Library is hosting Remembering the Dream: A Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Saturday, Jan. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto. The event will include intergenerational conversations about civil rights issues and experiences, craft stations, memory booths, special performers and an opportunity to sign the DeSoto Public Library Pledge of Unity. The event will culminate in a re-enactment of the 1963 March on Washington I Have a Dream speech. Admission to the event is free and open to all.

Garland

The NAACP Garland Unit is hosting the 29th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and March Saturday, Jan. 13 at beginning at 10 a.m. near Embree Park on Dairy Road and ending in Historic Downtown Garland on Fifth Street. A commemorative program will follow at the Patty Granville Arts Center located at 300 N. 5th Street, Garland. All events are free and open to the public. For more information on the events, visit here.

The Garland NAACP is presenting the MLK Youth Extravaganza Sunday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. at the Patty Granville Arts Center located at 300 N. 5th Street, Garland. The event will feature youth performances in celebration of Dr. King’s life, legacy and influence. Garland residents will honor the civil rights leader’s memory with step presentations, drill team performances, poetry reading, and praise dancing. Admission to the event is free. For more information, visit here.

Grand Prairie

The City of Grand Prairie is holding its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Monday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m., starting at the Liberty Bell on City Hall Plaza and ending at David Daniels Elementary Academy of Science and Math located at 801 SW 19th Street, Grand Prairie. The parade is sponsored by Grand Prairie ISD, the City of Grand Prairie and the Grand Prairie NAACP. This year’s theme is “A Day On – Not a Day Off”, highlighting the service aspect of the day honoring Dr. King. Admission to the parade is free. There will be a celebration following the parade at 1:30 pm. at Dalworth Recreation Center located at 2012 Spikes Street, Grand Prairie. For more information on the event, visit here.

Irving

The Irving-Carrollton chapter of the NAACP is hosting a Luncheon Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, Jan. 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Georgia Farrow Recreation Center located at 530 Davis Street, Irving. The event will feature special guest speakers to honor Dr. King. This spaghetti luncheon is free and open to all looking to celebrate Dr. King’s life and legacy. For more information, visit here.

Plano

The City of Plano is hosting a Shades of Unity Walk Monday, Jan. 15 beginning at 8 a.m. at Parker Road DART Station located at 2600 Archerwood Street, Plano and ending at City Hall in Downtown Plano. All are invited to bring their church, organization, and family and friends to join this morning walk geared towards reaching the dream of unity and healing racial divisions in our country. To sign up for the free event, visit here.