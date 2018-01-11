Win tickets to The Color Purple

The Color Purple a hallmark book that became a landmark movie eventually took Broadway by storm. Now, local theater fans have an opportunity to attend the Dallas premiere presented by the Dallas Summer Musicals, Inc. and Broadway Across America of the production which garnered the 2016 Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival. The show is on stage at the Music Hall at Fair Park Jan. 23 – Feb. 4. NDG readers have an opportunity to win tickets for two for Wednesday, Jan. 24. Visit NDG’s Facebook page or Instagram and tell us who your favorite character or a favorite line from the book or movie for a chance to win the tickets.

This joyous American classic about a young woman’s journey to love and triumph in the American South has conquered Broadway in an all-new “ravishingly reconceived production that is a glory to behold” (The New York Times) directed by Tony winner John Doyle. Cast members from the 2016 Broadway revival lead the touring company, including Adrianna Hicks (Aladdin, Sister Act – Germany) as Celie, Carla R. Stewart (Ghost – National Tour, Rent – Regional) as Shug Avery and Carrie Compere (Holler If You Hear Me, Shrek the Musical – National Tour) as Sofia.

They will be joined by Gavin Gregory (The Color Purple – Revival, The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess) as Mister, N’Jameh Camara (X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. The Nation) as Nettie, J. Daughtry (The Color Purple – Revival, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Harpo, along with Darnell Abraham, Amar Atkins, Kyle E. Baird, Angela Birchett, Jared Dixon, Erica Durham, Bianca Horn, Gabrielle Reid, C.E. Smith, Clyde Voce, Nyla Watson, J.D. Webster, Brit West, Nikisha Williams and Michael Wordly.

Based on the Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture, The Color Purple is adapted for the stage by Tony- and Pulitzer-winner Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. Tony Award-winning director and scenic designer John Doyle (Sweeney Todd, Company) recreates his award-winning work for the national tour, winning Broadway revival of The Color Purple.