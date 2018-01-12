DFW Entertainment Calendar: Urban music legend Charlie Wilson to play WinStar Casino Jan. 13

The musical filmwill be doing special showings Friday, Jan. 12 through Sunday, Jan. 14 at select locations throughout DFW. The Greatest Showman – starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Michelle Williams – highlights the legacy of P.T. Barnum and the creation of the Barnum & Bailey Circus. These showings will feature special sing-along opportunities for audience members. All showings will require the purchase of a general admission ticket to attend. For a list of participating theaters, visit here

Musician and singer Charlie Wilson will be performing at WinStar Casino Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. at 777 Casino Avenue, Thackerville, Oklahoma. From his early career success with the hit funk Gap Band in the 1970’s to his multi-decade spanning solo career with numerous number one hits on urban radio, Wilson has managed to maintain relevance in an ever-changing music landscape. Wilson will be performing his hits and more at this show. For tickets and more information, visit here.

The AT&T Performing Arts Center presents the final two performances of Shen Yun Sunday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Winspear Opera House located at 2403 Flora Street, Dallas. The performance celebrates Chinese culture with classical Chinese dance, elaborate costumes, decorated backdrops, and orchestral music. Ages four and older are welcome to attend. All are encouraged to wear evening or business attire. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Greer Garson Theatre will host the August Wilson Monologue Competition – Dallas Region Semifinals Saturday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Owen Arts Center located at 6101 Bishop Boulevard, Dallas. This free event will see area high school students compete for a chance to advance to the national finals this oratory competition in New York City. Students will present two-to-three minute monologues from the works of Wilson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright known for works championing the African American experience. For more information, email abcummings@smu.edu.

The instrumental group 2Cellos will be performing at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Friday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. at 316 West Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving. The Croatian-born musicians have achieved fame largely via new media channels, with over 550 million views on YouTube alone and have performed on television shows such as Glee and The Ellen DeGeneres Show and with the pop icon Elton John. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Dallas Summer Musicals presents The Color Purple at the Music Hall at Fair Park Tuesday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 4 at 909 1st Avenue, Dallas. This Tony Award-winning Broadway show re-imagines the epic story of a young woman’s journey to love and triumph in the American South. This show is appropriate for all ages eight and up. The run time for the show is two hours and twenty-five minutes with one intermission. For tickets and more information, visit here.