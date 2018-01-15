A Brief Meditation for the Weary, Conscience Citizen on Patience

By Parker L. Owen, NDG Guest Op-Ed

Six Quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Letter from a Birmingham Jail

What is the significance of January 15, 2018, to you? Personally, this year feels different than previous years. Did Dr. Martin Luther King (MLK) Day change meaning or did our perspective change? I certainly can’t answer that question on your behalf, but the following is something to consider. For me, I have decided to honor MLK by tuning out the exhausting buzz of the 24-hour news cycle, reading some his works, and refreshing myself for the road ahead. I hope everyone can take a break from the dizzying pace of the modern world and reflect on the words Dr. King penned from a jail cell in Birmingham, Alabama.

“… right defeated is stronger than evil triumphant.”

Dr. King was prompted to write this letter because his fellow clergymen had publicly denounced him after his arrest. That must have felt like the very epitome of defeat. Dr. King had the perspective to know his strength came from being just.

“ Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere .”

Any single cause worth consideration is necessarily connected to the greater struggle for The American Dream. To me, that means when advocating for the principle you hold most dear, you are in league with visionaries like Dr. King.

“In any nonviolent campaign there are four basic steps: collection of the facts to determine whether injustices exist; negotiation; self-purification; and direct action .”

Undoubtedly one aspect of “self-purification” is self-renewal. The struggle against the injustice of any kind is long and will likely outlive us all. So, make time to take care yourself.