North Dallas Gazette

The North Dallas Gazette provides information and African American community news and events.

You are here: Home / Front Page / Latest News / Rev. Dr. William Barber, II honors Dr. King’s legacy

Rev. Dr. William Barber, II honors Dr. King’s legacy

No Comments

The keynote address for the 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Banquet was Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, noteworthy for his numerous efforts on behalf of all minorities and the poor. Barber made the trip from North Carolina and threw in an excursion to Houston before attending the event. (Image: David Wilfong/NDG)

Rev. Dr. William Barber was the keynote speaker at the 36th annual MLK Awards Banquet held Saturday, Sat. Jan. 13 at the Dallas Hyatt Regency. This black-tie awards banquet celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King and honored those helping carry out the mission of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in Dallas.

Throughout 2017 Dr. Barber, president of the Repairers of the Breach, toured the United States in an effort to breathe new life into the Poor People’s Campaign, an effort launched by Dr. King in 1968 before his untimely death. The goal was to gain economic justice for poor people, of all races, through the efforts of Dr. King and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Key concerns of the campaign remain 50 years later: full employment and affordable housing.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NDG “Around Town”

Black Press Links

DEAL OF THE DAY

MENU