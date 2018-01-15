Rev. Dr. William Barber, II honors Dr. King’s legacy

Rev. Dr. William Barber was the keynote speaker at the 36th annual MLK Awards Banquet held Saturday, Sat. Jan. 13 at the Dallas Hyatt Regency. This black-tie awards banquet celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King and honored those helping carry out the mission of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in Dallas.

Throughout 2017 Dr. Barber, president of the Repairers of the Breach, toured the United States in an effort to breathe new life into the Poor People’s Campaign, an effort launched by Dr. King in 1968 before his untimely death. The goal was to gain economic justice for poor people, of all races, through the efforts of Dr. King and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Key concerns of the campaign remain 50 years later: full employment and affordable housing.