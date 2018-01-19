DFW Entertainment Calendar: Soul icon Gladys Knight to perform the hits Jan. 20

Performing Arts Fort Worth presents Something Rotten! Friday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 21 at Bass Performance Hall located 525 Commerce Street, Fort Worth. This Broadway musical is set in the 1590’s and tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom as they try and write the world’s first musical. This show is directed by the director of Aladdin and the co-director The Book of Mormon and stars Tony nominated actors. Show times vary per performance. For show times and tickets, visit here.

Comic Nikki Glaser is performing at the Addison Improv Friday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 21 at 4980 Beltline Road, #250, Addison. The Missouri-native received her big break performing on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, which led to her own television talk shows – MTV’s Nikki & Sara Live and Comedy Central’s Not Safe with Nikki Glaser. She also appeared in Amy Schumer and Judd Apatow’s hit film Trainwreck. Show times vary per performance. For show times and tickets, visit here.

Music legend Gladys Knight will be performing at WinStar Casino Saturday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. at 777 Casino Avenue, Thackerville, Oklahoma. Dubbed the “Empress of Soul”, the seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer has been topping the charts for more than 50 years with songs like Every Beat of My Heart, I Heard It Through the Grapevine, Midnight Train to Georgia, That’s What Friends Are For, and many more. Knight has also received Golden Globe nomination for starring in 1976’s Pipe Dreams and has had success appearing on television shows such as The Jeffersons, A Different World, and Dancing with the Stars. Tickets for this performance be purchased here.

AT&T Performing Arts Center and Alamo Drafthouse DFW present Brunch on Broadway: Dreamgirls Saturday, Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Dallas located at 1005 South Lamar Street, Dallas. This showing is a part of the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s 2018 / 2019 Broadway Series which features classic musicals and stage-to-screen adaptions combined with a special brunch menu exclusively designed to pair with the show. This showing will be Academy Award-winning film Dreamgirls starring Jennifer Hudson, Beyonce Knowles, and Jamie Foxx. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Phatthedd Productions and Bishop Arts Theatre Center presents Women’s Voices Theater Festival – Dallas Edition! Sunday, Jan. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bishop Arts Theatre Center located at 215 South Tyler Street, Dallas. This event will feature a series of staged readings from local female playwrights in honor of the first anniversary of the women’s marches for equality. Playwrights being featured will include: Ruth Cantrell, Catie McLain, Emotion Brown, Cameron Casey, Priscilla Rice, and Allison Hibbs. For more information on this free event, visit here.