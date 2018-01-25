Win tickets to see The Very Hungry Caterpillar at DCT this weekend

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is on stage at the Dallas Children’s Theater and NDG readers can win tickets to see the show this weekend. For a chance to win tickets visit our is on stage at the Dallas Children’s Theater and NDG readers can win tickets to see the show this weekend. For a chance to win tickets visit our Facebook or Instagram and let us your family’s favorite children’s book to enjoy together. Please note you would have to pick up your tickets between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday at our office in the Regal Row and Stemmons area.

It is a chance to see for yourself the illustrations of beloved children’s author Eric Carle leap from the page to the stage in a display of color and artistry like you’ve never seen before in this Southwest premiere.

DCT audiences are among the first to experience the larger-than-life world of 75 loveable puppets that will delight and captivate people of all ages. The play has been an Off-Broadway and London hit.