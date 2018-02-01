Win Tickets to see Thurgood on stage at Bishop Arts

After years of being a name we recognize but know so little about the man, Thurgood Marshall is finally getting his due. First, the movie starring Chadwick Boseman delight movie lovers last fall, and now theatergoers will see a different side of the man who would become the first African American Supreme Court Justice in America. Thurgood by George Stevens, Jr. Selmore Haines III comes to the Bishop Arts Theatre Center (BATC) stage with his 2017 Dallas Theatre Critics Award-winning performance as Thurgood Marshall in this retelling of America’s first African American Supreme Court justice.
North Dallas Gazette readers have an opportunity to win tickets for two for the show on Friday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. Visit our Facebook or Instagram profiles and share how your family celebrates Black History Month.
The production at BATC, in partnership with Fort Worth’s Jubilee Theatre, will run Feb. 8-25. Emotionally charged, politically relevant, and historically entertaining, Thurgood offers insight into one of America’s most well-known, respected, and groundbreaking political and social justice activists of the 20th Century.
Thurgood is suitable for audiences ages 13 and above; adult language is present. All performances are presented at the Bishop Arts Theatre Center located at 215 South Tyler, TX 75208. Showtimes vary for each production please visit www.bishopartstheatre.org to verify dates and times. General Admissions fees are $18 to $30. Discount tickets are available for groups of 15 or more and may be purchased by calling (214) 948-0716 x305.
Leave a Reply