Win tickets to see Black Violin in Dallas

Defying ‘StereoTypes’ is in the DNA of the hip-hop inspired classically trained duo called Black Violin, it was also the title of their major label debut. Wil B. and Kev Marcus combine their classical training as a violist and violinist with hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound that is often described as “classical boom.”

North Dallas Gazette readers have an opportunity to win tickets for two to enjoy their performance in person on Friday, March 9 at 9:45 p.m. at Annette Strauss Square.

The band released their major label debut Stereotypes (featuring Black Thought of The Roots and MC Pharoahe Monch) on Universal Music which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Chart and #4 on the Billboard R&B Chart. Black Violin has shared stages with top names including Kayne West, Aerosmith and Tom Petty, and has creatively collaborated with the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean and Alicia Keys.

Music education is important to the talented team, so they often perform for students and campaign for awareness of the importance of music education which is often underfunded in public schools.