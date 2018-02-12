Dallas ISD Trustee Joyce Foreman: Good news travels fast in District 6

By Dallas ISD Trustee Joyce Foreman, District 6

Perhaps, the most gratifying part of serving District 6 is celebrating the student and faculty wins along the way. And while countless unheralded victories occur in our classrooms and on our campuses every day, it’s important that we pause to acknowledge the ones that manage to surface to the top.

School counselors are often the unsung heroes in education. Their value is immeasurable, as they provide support to our students and their families, ensuring a healthy and successful learning experience for every child. I’m elated that the tireless efforts of two elementary school counselors in District 6 have been duly noted. Kailee Mitchell, a counselor at Maria Moreno, and Rashunda Mendy, a counselor at Thomas Tolbert, received the Lone Star State Bronze Award from the Lone Star State School Counseling Association. Both counselors were recognized for their excellence in advocacy, leadership, collaboration and systemic change.

Another District 6 big stage win goes by the name of Karina Flores. A student at Clinton P. Russell Elementary School, Flores is among the top 18 Dallas ISD spellers who have advanced to the County Spelling Bee. A standout competitor among 138 students from 77 schools, she will compete for a chance to win more than $50,000 in scholarships and prizes at the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. What a wonderful opportunity for District 6 to unite as we root for the success of our very own.

And speaking of our own, I want to ease the uncertainty that many District 6 families face due to recent changes to the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). Dallas ISD is committed to following the law and providing a high quality education to all students regardless of their immigration status, ethnicity, national origin, language, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, disability, or socioeconomic status. Our top priority is to provide a welcoming and protective environment for all students and staff.

Looking Ahead

Eleventh graders who attend a Dallas ISD high school will take the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) during the school day on Wednesday, March 7. In preparation, students may access free personalized lessons at satpractice.org. All students are encouraged to take advantage of this resource to improve testing performance and best position themselves for admission to top-choice colleges and scholarship opportunities.

Mark Twain Leadership Vanguard is expanding to fourth through eighth grade magnet campus by 2020. The school is currently accepting applications for grades four through six. The application deadline is February 28. I’d like to invite parents to attend the Information Session and Onsite Application Workshop on Wednesday, February 21 to get questions answered and complete an application. The info session and workshop will be held at the Mark Twain campus located at 724 Green Cove Lane, Dallas, Texas 75232.