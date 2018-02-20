Win tickets to North Texas Irish Festival

Whether there is Irish blood in your ancestry — or whether you are simply Irish for a day — make plans to be in Fair Park March 2-4 to kick up your heels and enjoy concerts from the best Irish musicians from around the world. The North Texas Irish Festival sponsored by Sprint and presented by the Southwest Celtic Music Association is a family-friendly festival that celebrates the music, dance, and culture of Ireland with a weekend of delights.

Unique as the largest cultural celebration in DFW, and one of the largest Irish festivals in the U.S., the North Texas Irish Festival is produced annually by almost 1,000 volunteers, some of whom have volunteered for decades, often alongside generations of their families.

“Our volunteers are the heart and soul of this event,” said Sheri Bush, president of the Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc., the organization that produces the North Texas Irish Festival and provides music and dance scholarships to local students. “They bring in their families to volunteer together to create an event that is a wonderful thing for other families to come and enjoy. Whether it’s the music or the dancing, tasting whiskey, shopping, researching your family history, or doing crafts with the kids, this is the kind of festival with fun for everyone.”

Music, dancing, whiskey tastings, blacksmithing demonstrations, horse displays, Celtic storytelling, animal rescue groups, Shepherd’s pie, Irish stew, dozens of activities for kids and child-friendly entertainment and chef demonstrations are all found at this family-friendly festival that includes 13 stages of entertainment.

The festival will be open during the following hours: (subject to change)

Friday evening from 6:00 pm till 11:00 pm

Saturday from 10:30 am till 11:30 pm

Sunday from 11:30 am till 7:30 pm

Ticket sales will end approximately one hour prior to the gates closing. For more info visit here.