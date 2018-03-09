Spring Break Entertainment in DFW

With no school for students, and the weather being so nice, here are some entertainment events to attend during Spring Break around DFW.

Dallas

Tonight, Black Violin, the classically trained violist and violinist Wil B. and Kev Marcus who combine their classical training and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound that is often described as “classical boom” are performing at the Annette Strauss Square at 9:45 p.m. Congratulations to NDG Readers who won a pair of tickets to the dynamic show.

Saturday, March 10, the Perot Museum presents Journey to Space. The event will last until May. The exhibition is presented in English and in Spanish. It is a hands-on adventure for all ages that takes guests as close to space as one can get from earth. The exhibition features two massive rotating labs that provide a glimpse of what it looks and feels like to be on the International Space Station Destiny module.

For more info, please visit http://dallas.culturemap.com/eventdetail/perot-museum-presents-journey-space/.

March 15 and 17, Dallas will host the first and second round games for the 2018 NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Championship. The event will take place at the American Airlines Center. For more info, please visit http://dallas.culturemap.com/eventdetail/2018-ncaa-division-i-mens-basketball-championship/

March 16, 17, 18, The Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents the Nat King Cole Songbook featuring Denzal Sinclaire and conducted by Jeff Tyzik. Selections for the concert will include timeless classics from Nat King Cole. For more info, please visit https://www.mydso.com/season-calendar.

Addison

March 13, Addison Improv and Alfred Kainga host World Wide Comedy Showcase. The event stars Alfred Kainga, originally from Zimbabwe, starting doing comedy in Dallas in 2006. He is an improv favorite. The event begins at 7:00 p.m. For more info, please visit https://www.improvaddison.com/comedian/tw-eventinfo/WorldWide+Comedy+Showcase/8005345/

March 15 through March 18, All-Con Festival will be held at Hotel InterContinental in Addison. The fandom convention celebrates many niche interests and passions including science fiction, cosplay, gaming, film, performance art and more. The festival is full of contests, workshops, competitions, tournaments, meet & greets and more activities.

For more info, please visit https://www.guidelive.com/things-to-do/303514/all-con-hotel-intercontinental-addison

Carrollton

Game on! For Adults – March 17 Board games are so much more than the Chutes and Ladders or Monopoly of childhood. Visit the Library and check out new and trendy games. Whether you’re looking for a game to test your strategy or social deduction skills, or just looking for a social trivia game, we’ve got you covered. You are also free to bring your own games to share with others. Game on! Ages 18+ are invited to this free event at Hebron & Josey Library (4220 N. Josey Lane) from 2-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 17. Available games include Wits & Wagers, Telestrations, Utter Nonsense, Dixit, Ultimate Werewolf, Tsuro, Bang! The Dice Game, The Resistance, and more. For more information, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library.

Richardson

Blue Revue is a five-month scholarship and fundraising program for female high school juniors and seniors that highlights the principle of Finer Womanhood. Throughout the Miss Blue Revue program, the participants focus on etiquette, community service, college preparation, and Scholarship—another founding principle of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Blue Revue originated in the Kappa Zeta Chapter in 1933 and is now a national program that is implemented all over the country. Over the past 85 years, the Miss Blue Revue Program has awarded over $100,000 in scholarships. The program is scheduled for this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Eisenmann Center. More info here.

Lewisville

The Lewisville Public Library will hold a Local Author Fair on Saturday, March 10, 1-4 p.m., at Lewisville Public Library, 1197 W. Main Street.

Whether you just love to read books or also write them, Lewisville Public Library’s Local Author Fair is for you. Authors will be coming together from all around the DFW area to meet readers and sell their books. For those who want to learn more about the craft of writing, A. Lee Martinez, Rosemary Clement-Moore, Melissa Lenhardt and more authors from the DFW Writers’ Workshop will present panel discussions about writing swoon-worthy romances, getting the details right in mysteries, and the best way to run a critique group. Stop by to hear from authors and find your next favorite book.

This is a free event for all ages. For more information, please visit library.cityoflewisville.com.