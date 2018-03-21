Irving hosting M/WBE vendor workshop on March 29

The City of Irving will hold the Minority/Women-Owned Business Enterprise vendor workshop March 29. The workshop will focus on developing a subcontracting relationship with prime contractors and vendors.

Representatives from Austin Commercial and Women’s Business Council Southwest will discuss steps to foster and maintain business relationships between subcontractors and prime contractors. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions during the presentations.

Workshop registration will be 5:30 p.m. March 29 at the City Council Chambers, 825 W. Irving Blvd. Presentations are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The city encourages everyone interested to RSVP with MWBE program administrator Deborah McVean at 972-721-3753 or dmcvean@cityofirving.org.