Calling all bunnies – get ready for Easter Egg Hunts and more in DFW

Spring is almost officially here! Cities, churches, and community organizations have announced plans for upcoming Easter Egg Hunts and more events throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth community in March. In fact, a few eager bunnies can find Easter Egg Hunts and more this weekend.

Allen

Thursday, March 22, We Were the War: A Personal Look at the Vietnam War will feature eight Vietnam Veterans who will take the stage to tell their stories. The war changed their lives forever. You can share their experiences by viewing the display of military gear, artifacts, photos and more in the Library’s gallery. A book written by the veterans will be available to purchase.

For more info, please visit here.

Saturday, March 24, Eggcellent Family Adventure will take place at the Allen Civic Plaza. Kids can bring their Easter baskets and visit tables hosted by civic organizations and local businesses to receive eggs, candy and other goodies. There will also be an eggdrop competition presented by Chick-Fil-A Allen which cost $10 to sign up for.

For more info, please visit here.

Dallas

Saturday, March 24, First Baptist Academy will host Easter Egg Scramble. This is a free Easter event. There will be an Easter Egg for ages 12 and under. There will be bounce houses and face painting, too.

For more info, please visit here.

March 24, Girls in Politics Initiative hosts Camp Congress for Girls Dallas 2018. Camp Congress for Girls Dallas 2018 is a leadership program that introduces girls ages 8 to 15 to politics. Camp begins with a lesson on the structure of our political system. Each girl will choose to run for a seat in the US House of Representatives, the US Senate or for the presidency.

The camp day runs from 8am to 5pm. The camp fee includes all program materials, lunch, snack and a GIP logo t-shirt. The camp general registration fee is $160 and the Girl Scout registration fee is $120.

For more info, please visit here.

Frisco

March 24-25, Arts in the Square returns and will feature over 120 of some of the best local and regional artists selling their handmade creations. Artists compete in categories such as Fine Arts/Graphics, Pottery, Textiles, Glass, and more.Sit and relax by Simpson Plaza, listen to local musicians, watch ongoing performing arts, enjoy interactive art activities, and treat yourself to the food and spirits available at the variety of award-winning restaurants on site.

For more info, please visit here.

Garland

March 24, The Easter Egg-Stravaganza returns with family fun activities and the annual Firewheel Town Center Egg Hunt! The Easter Egg Hunt will take place in the Park at 1:45 p.m. for children ages 12 and under.

For children ages 5 and under, an alternate & optional Egg Hunt location will be available in the gated playground, alongside the main Egg Hunt.

For more info, please visit here.

March 25, Pet Photos with the Bunny will take place in the Park. Bring your furry friend to visit the Easter Bunny and have a special commemorative photo made during this special limited engagement session. The Easter Bunny Photo Experience is located across from the Park, next to Sweet & Sassy with parking available immediately in front of the space or in the back.

A Park with several grassy areas is located in front of the Easter Photo Experience. Please escort your pet to the Park prior to seeing the Easter Bunny.

For more info, please visit here.

Irving

Thursday, March 29, The City of Irving has scheduled a Minority/Women-Owned Business vendor workshop for consultants and contractors interested in doing business with the city. This workshop will focus on developing a subcontracting relationship with prime contractors and vendors.

For more info, please visit here .

Lewisville

March 24, Lone Star Toyota of Lewisville Railroad Park hosts the Funny Bunny Festival. You will be able to take a ride on the Boogie Woogie Choo Choo train, snuggle up with some lovable animals from our petting zoo, pose for a picture with Mr. or Mrs. Funny Bunny and fill your Easter basket with lots of goodies from our sponsor/vendor tables and egg hunts!

There will be three different egg hunt times. Egg hunts are designated for ages 13 and under.

For more info, please visit here.

March 25, the Lewisville LIONS club will host free vision screenings at the Lewisville Public Library from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Vision screenings are quick, non-invasive, and available for all. Screenings will determine if there is a need to follow up with an eye doctor for glasses or other vision treatment. No registration required.

For more info, please visit here.

McKinney

March 23, Neighborhood Night at the Movies will take place at Serenity Park. The feature film will be Beauty and the Beast. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, and enjoy a family-friendly movie under the stars.

For more info, please visit here .

Richardson

March 24, Adaptive Rock & Roll Egg Hunt will take place in Breckenridge Park. For anyone who uses a wheelchair for mobility. You will enjoy refreshments and storytelling while the Easter Bunny is hiding special magnetic Easter eggs. Each participant will be given a magnetic rod to use during the egg hunt.

After the hunt is over, exchange your eggs for a goody bag and take pictures with the Easter Bunny. Don’t forget to bring a parent and an Easter basket to put your eggs in. Fee is $10 for residents and $12 for nonresidents.

For information about online registration, visit here.